Dr MGR Janaki College celebrates Onam with dance performances and Onam Sadya

organized an Onam extravaganza at its college campus recently (7th Sep. 2022) with over 4,250 students participating and celebrating in the Onam festivities.

Students from the M.A. Natya Department and the Entrepreneurial cell had organized and managed a series of dances and a lavish Onam Sadya (street food set up).

"We have students from various states and countries studying in our college. We believe in oneness and our student committee organizes all important festivals across the southern states. The college, continuing its tradition of celebrating major festivals, be it Tamil New Year, Aadi Perukku or Pongal (Makar Sankranti), had recently organized a Tamil New Year and Vishu (Malayalam New Year) festival jointly in the month of April this year," said Dr Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr MGR Janaki College.

The college students planned the following dance performances to celebrate Onam. Starting with the Chanda Melam, it was followed by the kai kotti kali, and the all-time favorite Mohini Aatam that represents and highlights Kerala's rich culture and heritage. The beautifully designed 16ft Kerala pookalam, strewn with varieties of colorful flowers, was the highlight of the event. As God's Own Country i.e., Kerala is synonymous with boats, a beautiful boat setting too was created to transport one to Kerala.

The students inside the campus also sampled the well-known Kerala cuisine-Onam Sadya, spread over a series of counters under the Kerala food street banner. Students were encouraged to wear the Kerala style of sarees and participate in the celebrations.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor