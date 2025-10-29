Dr Neha Gupta Honoured with the 'Excellence in the Field of In-Vitro Fertilisation' Award at the Times Now India Health Summit & Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: In a celebration of cutting-edge advancements and compassionate patient-care in India's reproductive health sector, Dr Neha Gupta, renowned specialist in fertility and assisted reproductive technologies, has been awarded the coveted "Excellence in the Field of In-Vitro Fertilisation" accolade at the prestigious Times Now India Health Summit & Awards 2025. Held at the iconic Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, the summit brought together leading policymakers, healthcare innovators, hospital administrators and wellness experts from across India for a meaningful dialogue and recognition of exceptional work in the healthcare ecosystem.

The summit, with the theme of amplifying the role of policy, technology and patient-centric innovation in transforming Indian healthcare, serves as a premier national platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration and honouring excellence. The event enjoyed strategic support from OneXtel Communication Media, which acted as the Strategic Alliance Partner, playing a pivotal role in extending the summit's reach across the healthcare ecosystem. As Mr Md Rizvi, Founder & Chairman of OneXtel, emphasised, "This initiative is not just an event it is a cause. The Times Now India Health Survey serves as a directory of trust and guidance helping patients and families identify where, in their regions, they can access the right treatment at the right time."

Recognising Dr Neha Gupta's Contribution to Fertility Care

Dr Neha Gupta's award recognises her extraordinary commitment to advancing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) services with high standards of clinical excellence, ethical practice and patient-centred care. In a landscape where infertility can be emotionally and socially challenging, Dr Gupta has carved a niche by combining the latest technological innovations with compassionate support for couples navigating their journey to parenthood.

Over the years, her work has spanned complex cases of assisted reproductive treatment, customised patient-care pathways, implementation of best practices for success rates and safety, and continuous efforts to raise awareness about fertility options and outcomes. Her leadership has not only helped numerous families fulfil their dream of having children, but also advanced the credibility and accessibility of IVF services in Delhi and the broader region.

At the award ceremony, Dr Gupta expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment: "Receiving this honour at a national platform reinforces our responsibility to advance fertility care with empathy, innovation and integrity. Every couple's dream is unique and our job is to provide them with the most evidence-based, ethical and humane support to journey towards it."

A Platform of National Impact

The Times Now India Health Summit & Awards provided a high-visibility arena for showcasing the intersection of healthcare policy, digital health technologies, clinical innovation and patient-centric models of service delivery. The presence of key stakeholders from government health officials to health-tech entrepreneurs and hospital leadership underscored the event's relevance in shaping India's healthcare future.

By recognising individuals like Dr Neha Gupta, the Summit highlights excellence not just in patient outcomes, but in leadership, innovation and the ability to scale impact in a complex healthcare environment. This award places Dr Gupta among the few practitioners whose contributions are setting new benchmarks in fertility care in India.

What This Award Means for Patients and the Sector

For patients and couples seeking assisted reproductive services, Dr Gupta's recognition sends a strong signal of trust and quality. Fertility treatment is often laden with emotional, financial and clinical challenges and the award signals that her practice meets rigorous standards, offering hope and confidence.

For the broader sector, the honour reinforces the importance of continual innovation in IVF whether that is through advanced lab technologies, personalised medicine in reproduction, seamless patient communication, outcome tracking, or ethical governance. Dr Gupta's example encourages peers to elevate their practices, invest in training and infrastructure, and prioritise patient experience alongside clinical results.

About Dr Neha Gupta

Based in Delhi, Dr Neha Gupta is widely recognised as one of the region's leading IVF specialists. Her practice embodies the convergence of high-end reproductive technology and deeply human-centred care. Beyond clinical delivery, she is actively involved in patient counselling, awareness programmes and mentorship of younger fertility practitioners, thus contributing to the growth of the field in India.

Looking Ahead

With this recognition, Dr Gupta plans to further expand her clinic's capabilities bringing in next-generation reproductive technologies, refining patient support frameworks, increasing access for under-represented patient groups, and strengthening transparency and communication in fertility treatment. Her vision aligns with the broader national momentum: as India aims to become a global hub for specialised healthcare, excellence in fields such as IVF will play a vital role.

Conclusion

The presentation of the "Excellence in the Field of In-Vitro Fertilisation" award to Dr Neha Gupta at the Times Now India Health Summit & Awards 2025 stands as a well-deserved acknowledgement of her expertise, dedication and impact. In a time when reproductive health must keep pace with technological evolution and patient expectations, she exemplifies what it means to lead with skill, empathy and vision.

As the healthcare community converges around transformation, innovation and patient-first models, Dr Gupta's achievement illuminates a pathway forwardone where every couple's hope is met with expertise, trust and possibility.

