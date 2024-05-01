Dr Payal Kanodia, YFLO Delhi Chairperson, Propels Dreams at Cosmic Quest, ISRO Explorers Exchange

New Delhi (India), May 1: YFLO Delhi reaffirmed its dedication to fostering innovation and exploration with the grand success of “Cosmic Quest: ISRO Explorers Exchange,” held on April 27, 2024.

The event was a captivating journey into the world of space exploration, filled with knowledge and inspiration. Renowned experts, including Ms. Nandini Harinath, Deputy Director of the Spacecraft Operations Area at ISRO, and Ms. Chaitra Rao and Ms. Anuradha Prakasha, Project Directors at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, captivated the audience with their in-depth knowledge and experiences in space exploration.

A highlight of the event was the inspiring presentation by “Team Kaizel,” a group of exceptionally gifted students who unveiled their human-powered rover designed to compete at NASA HERC 2024. The event’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of space pioneers was further solidified by the announcement of an ISRO tour for the Team Kaizel students.

In addition to the informative talks and presentations, the event offered a unique planetarium experience designed for children, providing them with an immersive exploration of the cosmos.

Elated by the event’s success, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, said, “Cosmic Quest stands as a remarkable testament to the limitless potential of collaboration, innovation, and exploration. We are incredibly proud to have hosted such esteemed speakers and to have showcased the remarkable achievements of budding space enthusiasts.”

YFLO Delhi remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and empower future generations to reach for the stars.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/yflodelhi?igsh=OGJ4eHUyMmp2YWFk

