Dr. Sameer Bhati recognized as Corona Warrior for his Efforts in Supporting Covid Patients, Families and Sufferers

Dr. Sameer Bhati’s Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. awarded Pride of the Nation Award 2023 for Best Diagnostic Services

New Delhi (India), March 3: Dr. Sameer Bhati, a Public Health Expert, is the Director of Diagnostic Labs namely Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. & Janta X-Ray Clinic Pvt. Ltd., Member of Covid Vaccine Awareness Committee and Founder of Star Wellness and Care Foundation. With the dedication to strengthen the healthcare sector, he is also working to curb the Shortage of Skilled Health Workers through Staredu Education & Training Institute.

With more than 50+ Patient Service Centers in Delhi/NCR, his company Star Imaging & Path Lab embodies the mission of using Latest Technology & has been awarded numerous times for its best diagnostic services and recently awarded as Pride of the Nation Award 2023. The Company is currently working under Public-Private-Partnership with Government of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra. With Delhi Government, it is engaged in PPP model with Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi and have installed 1 CT Scan and 1 MRI machine in the hospital providing affordable radiology services. With UP government, it is operating 10 (Ten) CT Scan machines in 10 at District Hospitals of UP. With Nashik Municipal Corporation, it is serving people through its radiology services at New Bytco Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital in Nashik.

Under his able supervision, Star Imaging has provided Covid Care Training to build the Healthcare Workforce & has further been recognized as Star Performer for supporting Delhi Police in its Mission 10,000 Corona Warriors. During the Pandemic, he not just made extensive efforts in Covid testing, but also worked with targeted plans to support covid patients, their families and sufferers. Recognizing his efforts towards the society during the tough times, he has been felicitated as Corona Warrior by many organizations including Delhi Police, IMA, DMA, ECI & SDMC for helping Government authorities in implementation of Covid norms. He has also played a vital role in Promoting Universal Acceptance to Covid Vaccination & keeps sharing his views to create awareness about Health issues on National News Channels like DD News, NDTV, Zee media, CNN, ANI, Aaj Tak among others.

Dr. Sameer Bhati is an Associate Life Member of Research Foundation of Hospital & Healthcare Administration since 2017. He holds a Doctoral Degree in Healthcare & is an innovative & performance-driven Entrepreneur, a Fitness Enthusiast & is certified for “Nutrition Counseling” by “ITM Xpertifi Skills Academy” as well as “Mastering People in Professional Help” by “Counsel India”. He has been honoured with awards like Global Inspirational Award, Building New India Award, National Health Excellence Award, Ananya Samman, Bharat Gaurav Award, Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Award among many more.

Dr. Bhati is a keen supporter of Preventive Health Campaign & is constantly working to create awareness on Preventive Health in wake of rapidly changing lifestyle, increasing pollution and lifestyle disorders. With a vision to build “A Healthy & Happy India” Star Imaging & Path Lab along with its Welfare Partner Star Wellness & Care Foundation has initiated “Star Healthy India Mission” so as to promote Holistic Health encouraging focus on self‐care through “Early Screening & Early Treatment” and make the Healthcare accessible & affordable for all.

Pursuant to this vision, Dr. Sameer Bhati organized Medical Camps for Pilgrims at Kedarnath & Badrinath Dham where Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sh. Gurmeet Singh, Governor, Uttrakhand & Sh. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttrakhand appreciated the passion & efforts of the team towards Preventive Health & Wellness.

With a vibrant team of Health Experts, Counselors, Medical Consultants, and Volunteers, Star Healthy India Mission has reached hundreds of vulnerable community members with needed services. Under his Directorship, Star Group is working for Health, Education & Empowerment bringing positive transformation in the lives of needy people in India and further wishes to work with Government of India to participate in Campaigns like TB-free India 2025, Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Program, Boosting the Mental Health & Prevention of Life style Diseases & Health Care Skilling under Skill India Program.

