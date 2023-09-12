Dr. Thomas Koshy: The Great Senior Consultant Being Awarded By Harbhajan Singh At Timesapplaud Inspiring Leaders Award 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Dr. Thomas Koshy, is a senior Consultant Physician with over 32 years of experience. (M.B.B.S, M.D, M.H.A, F.C.C.P, F.A.C.P (USA))FELLOW OF THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS. He is the Founder & C.E.O of Holy Trinity Hospital’s Mulund & Thane. He is practising Internal Medicine, Cardiology & Diabetology at various Corporate Hospitals some of which include Dr.L.H.Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Fortis Hospital, Mulund & is the Head of Department of Medicine & Cardiology at the Government owned M.T.Agarwal Hospital, Mulund.

In the past, he has been associated with some of the best corporate hospitals, to name a few, Breach Candy Hospital, Bombay Hospital, Cumballa Hill Heart Hospital, Singhania Hospital, Wadia Hospital, etc.

Dr.Thomas Koshy demonstrates excellent clinical skills with the ability to diagnose and treat various medical illness and manage critically ill patients in Intensive care. His indepth knowledge of the basic clinical sciences with the ability to integrate both theory and practical in internal medicine makes him a teacher sought out by various Institutions to teach M.B.B.S & M.D students.

He is a corporate speaker for various Medical Societies & MNC’s both in India & abroad, speaking on a wide range of topics and is an excellent Motivational speaker.

He is an Accredited speaker & Observer for the Maharastra Medical council.

He is Fellow of the American College of Physicians, FACP (USA), a prestigious Fellowship which has been bestowed upon to only a handful of Doctors in India.

Dr.Thomas Koshy was awarded the Best Physician Award by Times of India in 2018 & he was featured in their publication ‘Doyens of Healthcare’, which celebrated the torchbearers of Healthcare in Mumbai.

Dr.Thomas Koshy has rich experience as a CEO & Medical director of Holy Trinity Hospital’s, Mulund & Thane ,over 32 years, encompassing General/Hospital administration, facility management, medical advisory services, training and development, services operations, implementing healthcare services, medical practice, consultation, HR managent, finance/accounts, profit & loss, strategic management, marketing and many more complex roles. He has completed his post-graduate degree in Hospital management, M.H.A, (Master of Hospital & Healthcare Management) with Distinction.

He is also a Faculty for training Youth, Senior Citizens, & Marriage Counselling for the Malankara Orthodox Church across the Diocese of Mumbai.

With strong leadership traits and behavioural management skills, Dr.Thomas Koshy exhibits excellent ability to co-ordinate with different people at one time under difficult situations and brings out the best in them while creating a healthy and friendly work environment.

The Great Senior Consultant Being Awarded By Harbhajan Singh At Timesapplaud Inspiring Leaders Award 2023

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor