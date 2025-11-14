Dr. Vikas Singhal, Honoured with Rashtriya Homeo Shree Lifetime Achievement Award at Bakson Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: At a prestigious ceremony held at Bakson Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Greater Noida, noted Chandigarh-based homeopathic practitioner Dr. Vikas Singhal was conferred the Rashtriya Homeo Shree Lifetime Achievement Award 2025. The honour recognizes his exceptional contribution to advancing classical homeopathy in India and overseas.

The event witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities from the homeopathic and medical fraternity, including Dr. Kavita Chandak, Dr. Samir Chaukkar, Dr. Pritam Kumar, Dr. Geeta Mongia, Mr. Sanjeevan Sandhu, Dr. Anu Rajesh, Dr. George Mathew, Dr. Mukta Garg, Dr. Ruchi Shirudkar, and Dr. Rajeev Lochan Upadhyay, adding stature to the occasion.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lamp lighting by Dr. S.P.S. Bakshi, Founder of Bakson Homoeopathy Group and Chief Guest, accompanied by Dr. Taniya Bakshi, CMD of the Bakson Group of Companies. This was followed by the opening remarks by event anchors Dr. Neha Kathuria, Delhi President of the Akhil Bhartiya Chikitsak Association (ABCA), and Dr. D.C. Prajapati, National President of ABCA.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Vic Gaffney from Australia and Swami Dipankar Ji of the Dipankar Dhyaan Foundation, graced the event and offered insights that connected spirituality with medicine. Dr. S.P.S. Bakshi, in his address, emphasized strengthening homeopathy as a first line of treatment and highlighted the need for wider awareness and accessibility.

Several respected figures, including Dr. Taniya Bakshi, Dr. Vic Gaffney, Swami Dipankar Ji, Dr. C.P. Sharma, Dr. Srinivas Tiwari, and Dr. Neeraj Gupta, also shared their expert perspectives. Notable presentations by Dr. Samir Chaukkar on "Role of Homoeopathy in Autism Spectrum Disorder" and Dr. Kavita Chandak on "Homoeopathy in Neurology" focused on the importance of clinical excellence, ethics, and innovation. Both speakers reiterated ABCA's mission of "Ghar-Ghar Homeopathy," aiming to make homeopathic care accessible to every household.

Dr. D.C. Prajapati highlighted the importance of unity among the homeopathic community and the expansion of national-level medical camps. Dr. Vikas Singhal delivered a compelling presentation on the impact of Non-GMO, Vegan, and Organic foods in homeopathic treatment and overall health. Dr. Vic Gaffney further expanded on these insights.

The event also facilitated meaningful networking during breakfast, lunch, and evening tea sessions, allowing practitioners, academicians, and researchers to exchange ideas.

In a significant development, Dr. Vikas Singhal and Dr. Samir Chaukkar were appointed National Vice Presidents of the Akhil Bharatiya Chikitsak Association (ABCA) during the ceremony.

Dr. Vikas Singhal, who practices at Dr. Singhal Homeo Clinic in Sector 38C, Chandigarh, has been treating patients for the past 23 years using a classical, research-backed approach. His treatments have reached patients across India and in 73 countries, earning him global recognition for managing chronic and autoimmune diseases. He recently represented India at the International Ayush Conference & Exhibition 2025 in Dubai and presented a successfully treated Osteomyelitis patient's cases at the International Homeopathic Congress in London on October 25, 2025.

He has also been selected to represent India at the 3rd International Ayush Conference & Exhibition 2026, to be held from 15-17 February 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. There, he will present two acclaimed case studiesOsteomyelitis and Keloiddemonstrating the potential of individualized homeopathic intervention on a global platform.

With numerous successful case reports, international presentations, and a growing global patient base, Dr. Vikas Singhal continues to serve as a strong representative and a flag-bearer of Indian homeopathy on the world stage, reinforcing its relevance and impact.

