Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines Bright at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival, Representing Indian Cinema on the Global Stage

Cannes [France], May 27: Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., walked the iconic red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festivalan unforgettable moment that symbolized the rise of Indian media and entertainment on the world stage.

He is grateful to FICCI & NFDC for the invitation in recognition of his impactful contributions to Indian cinema and his firm support for the industry.

Dr. Lakhani stood tall in a classic tuxedo among global film icons, proudly embodying Indian ambition, creativity, and excellence.

He joined the list of celebrated Indian personalities at Cannes this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Also gracing the festival this year were international stars like Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, who received an honorary Palme d'Or, Emma Stone, Rihanna, and Anya Taylor-Joy, further elevating the global glamour of the event.

For over 45 years, Bright Outdoor Media has championed Indian films through iconic outdoor campaigns. From movies to OTT, Dr. Lakhani's billboards have lit up the nation's cultural journey. At Cannes, that same brilliance found a global spotlight and warm recognition.

A moment of pride for Indian media, made brighter by Dr. Lakhani's vision.

