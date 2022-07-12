Drape Story and SPACES Join Hands to Lead the Home Furnishing Market

Drape Story, India's leading customized home décor brand, is pleased to announce its collaboration with SPACES, the premium home linen brand from the House of Welspun. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both brands to help bring a superior customer experience to home furnishing purchases. Drape Story's customized designs and product range complement the thoughtful innovation and quality of Spaces' range of bed and bath linen – offering a comprehensive choice of high-quality home fabrics to address the needs of today's nuanced home decorators.Commenting on this alliance, Akshee Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO of Drape Story Interiors Pvt. Ltd., said, "We believe that partnering with an established brand like SPACES will help create more brand value for our product line." How you furnish your home reflects your lifestyle. With our organizations joining hands, we are excited to provide our customers with a solid platform to reinvigorate their homes while taking the home furnishing industry to the next level!"

Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Domestic Business, Welspun India Limited, added, "SPACES has partnered with Drape Story to bring you customized home decor solutions under one roof. Our goal is to bring life to your home that 'features you" through different emotions, colours, and stories. With contemporary designs and a benchmark of SPACES quality of fabrics, we want to help make your space a reflection of you."Over the years, our homes have become an expression and extension of one's self and personality. There is no dearth of inspiration and quality content, encouraging consumers to experiment and be more expressive with their décor. However, for most of these décor savvy consumers, furnishings customization has long been a tedious, expensive, and often unsatisfying experience. This collaboration between Drape Story and SPACES aims to offer "Customized Furnishings, For You, By You" – making this entire experience a breeze.Drape Story's easy-to-use tech platform has been simplifying this process of customization. Paired with the innovation, quality and trust of brand SPACES – this collaboration creates a one-stop solution for the consumers for all their home décor needs – disrupting the highly unorganized home furnishing market.

About Drape Story:

Drape Story aims to provide customized home furnishing solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. Drapestory is a leading home design and style quotient platform founded by young entrepreneurs Ashish Patel, Akshee Agarwal, and Suraj Tarkhala. We enable people to choose home furnishings with an independent and unique experience, where they can customize the interiors and fabrics according to their taste and budget.

About SPACES:

SPACES, a brand from the world of Welspun, weaves contemporary and traditional designs on beds, baths and coordinates. Their products are not only elegant, eclectic, and eccentric but also thoughtfully crafted to make your homes happier and more cheerful. The brand creates products to enrich your experience with thoughtful living at its heart.

