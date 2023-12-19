DriverShaab Accelerates Success Trajectory with USD 67,000 Funding

Kolkata (India), December 19: DriverShaab, a Kolkata-based app platform, is evolving how drivers connect with businesses and individuals needing on-demand chauffeur services. Founded in 2019, DriverShaab has secured initial funding of USD 67,000 and is rapidly expanding its reach across India.

Operating from Kolkata, West Bengal, DriverShaab has emerged as the Driver Partner of Pan India, catering to both Logistics companies and individual car owners.

While currently focusing on providing advanced technology and tracking services to corporates, DriverShaab is gearing up to extend its services to individual clients. This expansion, set to roll out within the next 2-3 months across PAN India, aims to address the needs of various demographics, including older people and homemakers requiring drivers for shorter durations.

Clientele and Collaborations

DriverShaab has established partnerships with prominent entities such as Spinny, Orix India, Revv Car, Rapido, EVERA, Bhandari Automobiles, My Car Group, Elite Group, and OLX Autos. These collaborations reflect the company’s commitment to delivering value across diverse sectors within the automobile industry.

Upcoming B2C Offering

Acknowledging the crucial role played by Driver Partners in the mobility sector, DriverShaab’s innovative approach eliminates the need for drivers to bear the burden of vehicle-related expenses. The platform’s motto, “AGAR AAP HO DRIVING KE TOPE, PHIR DRIVERSHAAB IS HAY AAP KA HOPE,” embodies its commitment to providing a robust platform for Driver Partners to maximize their earnings without the worries of vehicle EMIs.

Revolutionising Car Dealerships and Service Stations

Recognizing the challenges faced by over 21,250+ Car Service Stations and Dealerships in managing fixed-payroll drivers, DriverShaab introduces a dynamic solution. Through a Pay-per-trip model, Car Dealerships and Service Stations can enhance productivity and optimize resource utilisation.

DriverShaab’s Vision

DriverShaab focuses on transforming unorganized driver centres in every city by integrating technology and income-facilitating processes. The platform offers on-demand, pay-as-you-go services, ensuring value for customers and Driver Partners. The extensive range of offerings spans from minute to day, accommodating various requirements.

Roadmap Ahead

The B2C plan is in the pipeline and is expected to go live by January or February 2024. DriverShaab aims to provide chauffeurs with streamlined document verification processes and driving tests, ensuring a secure and efficient service.

Contact details:

Website – https://drivershaab.in

Mail us – info@drivershaab.com

Call us – (+91)-8929000462

