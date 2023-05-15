Droanacharya-IAS wins the title for the Most Trusted IAS Institute in North India at the Global Excellence Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/SRV): Droanacharya-IAS, one of the top IAS institutes in North India, was recognized as the "Most Trusted IAS Institute in North India"at the 4th edition of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA2023). The event was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and was attended by many dignitaries and luminaries from various fields, and the award was presented by Madhuri Dixit Nene to Anurag Bachan, the Founder & Director of Droanacharya-IAS.

Droanacharya-IAS received the award in recognition of their dedication to delivering reliable and top-notch coaching services for IAS aspirants. With a team of accomplished and knowledgeable faculty, the institute has assisted countless students in successfully clearing the IAS examination and achieving their aspirations of serving as civil servants. Anurag Bachan conveyed his appreciation, stating, "We are privileged to be acknowledged with this award, which acknowledges our commitment to offering the utmost guidance and assistance to our students."

The institute is known for its exceptional coaching and employs a distinctive methodology that caters to the specific requirements and situations of every student. Recognizing the significance of personalized attention, the institute diligently collaborates with each student to devise a tailored coaching plan. As a result, Droanacharya-IAS boasts remarkable success rates in the region, with numerous students achieving success in the IAS exam after undergoing coaching at their institution.

The success of Droanacharya-IAS can be attributed to its advanced facilities, highly qualified and experienced faculty members, and its commitment to using the latest teaching methodologies and techniques in IAS coaching. The award is a recognition of the institute's commitment to excellence and its dedication to helping students achieve success in the civil services exams.

Brand Empower, led by Rahul Ranjan Singh and his committed team, flawlessly orchestrated the GEA2023 awards, demonstrating their expertise in the business realm through groundbreaking tactics, unconventional approaches, and exceptional concepts that have elevated the prominence of business leaders. The occasion served as a platform for enterprises to exhibit their accomplishments and noteworthy contributions within their respective industries.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor