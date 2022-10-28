DUDigital Global and VFS Global launch Ambassador's Golf Cup in New Delhi

DUDigital Global and VFS Global are launching an exclusive Golf Event inviting the Embassies and High Commissions in India - The Ambassador's Cup 2022 (1st Edition) - to be held on November 4, 2022 at Qutub Golf Course, New Delhi.

DUDigital Global and VFS Global are the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialists for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

The golf event is being organised as India's first ever Ambassador's Cup and is being personally chaired by 03 prominent dignitaries, H.E. Archil Dzuliashvili (Ambassador, Embassy of Georgia to India), H.E. Pinak Ranjan (Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs) and H.E. Amizal Fadzli Rajali (Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia).

The event is scheduled as a day event for November 4, 2022 followed by drinks and dinner. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture of India, has confirmed as the Chief Guest for the event and will be presenting the prizes to the respective winners personally.

The event is an attempt to bring together the diplomatic community at a common forum for better camaraderie and networking, while also promoting Golf as a sport in India.

The Ambassador's Cup is scheduled for November 4, 2022 at The Qutab Golf Course, New Delhi, and is an exclusive invite-only event.

golftourament@dudigitalglobal.com

