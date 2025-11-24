Dwarika's Sanctuary: A Himalayan Rebirth Unveiled in Nepal

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 24: A part of the award-winning hospitality brand, Dwarika's Collection, Dwarika's Resort has been recently renamed Dwarika's Sanctuary. This transformation, reflecting a renewed vision rooted in Himalayan philosophies of wellbeing, has already earned the prestigious 2025 Michelin Key - recognizing it for its outstanding excellence, authenticity, and distinct personality in hospitality.

The Sanctuary will further unveil its new minimum three-night, all-inclusive concept beginning January 2026, marking a new chapter in immersive Himalayan wellbeing. The all-inclusive concept aligns with Dwarika Sanctuary's philosophy of living wellbeing based on the ancient wisdoms of the Himalayas. Where every guest journey is immersive, exclusive, and deeply personal, with experiences rooted in the traditions of Buddhist and Vedic medicine and designed for travellers seeking not just rest, but profound renewal of body, mind, and spirit.

Nestled in the pristine Dhulikel hills of Nepal, Dwarika's Sanctuary offers a carefully curated environment designed to foster deep relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic renewal. Spread across 22 acres of stunning hills with panoramic views of the Himalayas, the Sanctuary is inspired by Mother Nature, boasting 40 residential suites reflecting the traditional Nepali village ethos, where trails, glades, and terraced farms are woven into the verdant woodland ecology. Expansive suites overlooking the mountains and the valley, offer a serene and harmonious retreat with natural materials, soft textures, and open views to connect every guest to the surrounding nature.

Immersive All-Inclusive Wellbeing:

Every stay begins with a Personalized Ayurvedic consultation with the resident doctor to understand each guest's unique mind-body constitution. Daily wellbeing activities such as breathwork at Himalayan Rock Salt House, meditation at Himalayan Rock Crystal Chamber, Shiva linga maze meditation walk, open air yoga, nine planet balancing, singing bowl therapy and spiritual blessing ceremony re-align and re-center energies. The all-inclusive services also include Pancha Kosha Spa treatments, harmonizing the five layers of being, with one signature massage per three nights of stay. The kitchens at the retreat offer nourishing cuisine, prepared with fresh, local, seasonal, and organic produce from the Sanctuary's own farms, alongside non-alcoholic wellness beverages. For those interested in exploring the outdoors and learn more about the local culture can sign up for exclusive curated experiences including monastery visits and Dwarika's Organic farm hike and lunch prepared by local farmers. Each element is intentionally designed to guide guests through a journey of restoration and reconnection - with themselves, with nature, and with the spiritual essence of the Himalayas.

"Dwarika's Sanctuary is more than a destinationit is an inward journey for travellers seeking not just rest, but a profound renewal of body, mind, and spirit," shares Rene Vijay Shrestha, CEO of Dwarika's Collection. "Rooted in the ancient philosophies of the Himalayas, our immersive wellbeing experiences are both exclusive and deeply personal, inviting each guest to reconnect with themselves and with nature in a truly transformative way."

Accessible by a 45-minute road drive from Kathmandu airport, with no visa requirements for Indians, Dwarika's Sanctuary is an easy getaway for a quick detox and reset for those looking to restore and rejuvenate.

For bookings, call (+977-1) 4579488 / 4570770, email partners@dwarikas.com or log in to www.dwarikas.com/dwarikassanctuary

For media enquires:

sowmya@tresindia.in

digitalmarketing@dwarikas.com

An intimate collection of two distinctive, Michelin Key-awarded retreats, The Dwarika's in Kathmandu, popularly known as the 'living museum', and one-of-a-kind Himalayan wellbeing offering Dwarika's Sanctuary in Dhulikel. Deeply committed to the principles of preservation and revival of Nepal's architectural, cultural, natural, and spiritual heritage, both retreats weave these ethos into all aspects of the guest experience - from the cuisine to wellbeing offerings, curated outdoor activities to the service.

