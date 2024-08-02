Dynamic Services and Security Ltd. Teams Up for Major Solar Power Project: 100 MW Plant in Manipur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 2 : In a significant move towards sustainable energy development, Dynamic Services & Security Limited (DSSL) has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sungevity Enterprises Private Limited. The MOU, dated July 29, 2024, outlines the development of a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Manipur, India, through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

This strategic partnership comes in the wake of India’s projected surge in power demand, anticipated to rise by 80 gigawatts (GW) by 2027. The rapid increase in electricity needs underscores the critical importance of expanding renewable energy resources, particularly solar power. The proposed 100 MW solar plant is a proactive step in addressing this demand while supporting India’s broader sustainability goals.

Jugal Kishore Bhagat, Managing Director of Dynamic Services & Security Ltd., commented on the development: “We are excited to partner with Sungevity Enterprises to advance this significant solar power project in Manipur. This initiative not only aligns with our commitment to sustainable development but also addresses the pressing need for increased renewable energy capacity in India. By investing in this 100 MW solar plant, we aim to contribute to the country’s clean energy transition and support its ambitious climate goals.”

The Manipur 100 MW solar projectis another footprint for Dynamic Services And Security Limited in the renewable energy sector. The company is already executing a 150 MW solar power project in Maharashtra, and the current plan for 100 MW solar project in Manipur will take the total installed capacity to 250 MW over the next 18 to 24 months. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's ambitious targets for renewable energy expansion and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By enhancing solar power capacity, the project aims to contribute significantly to the country’s clean energy infrastructure.

In light of the recommendations by experts for a 50 GW expansion in solar power to meet future energy needs, this development reflects a forward-thinking approach to energy planning. The 100 MW solar plant in Manipur is set to play a vital role in mitigating reliance on fossil fuels and advancing India's transition towards greener energy sources.

This partnership not only supports India's energy security but also promises to boost local economic growth and create job opportunities within the renewable energy sector. As India's power demand continues to rise, projects like this will be essential in ensuring a sustainable and resilient energy future.

Dynamic Services And Security Limited has recently acquired a 41.1% stake in solar panel manufacturing company Solace Cogen Pvt Ltd and has also signed up a marketing Agreement with Nacof Oorja Pvt Ltd for the 5000 MW project in Rajasthan and is gearing itself up as a serious player in the renewable energy sector. The Company plans capacity expansion in the

solar panel and DCR module manufacturing space as well to become an integrated solar energy player. It’s subsidiary Dynamic Solar Green Ltd has recently acquired a 49% stake in Nacof Nithin Sai Green Energy Pvt Ltd. that is developing a 150 MW solar power project in Maharashtra.

About Dynamic Services & Security Limited (DSSL) :

Dynamic Services excels in supply chain management through meticulous planning, seamless implementation, and effective control of complex tasks across various domains. Our team of young, dynamic, and highly motivated professionals integrates the functions of customers, suppliers, and end-users to deliver outstanding service.

In the past decade, our dedication to industries such as Mechanized Cleaning, Conservancy, Housekeeping, Catering, Security, and Manpower Supply has led to significant success and client satisfaction. Our commitment to excellence has earned us accolades and certificates, enabling rapid business expansion and a growing clientele across various sectors.

