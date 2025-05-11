EaseMy Trip warns of national security risks from Chinese-owned travel apps

New Delhi [India], May 11 : Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, cautioned travelers about the potential national security risks posed by certain travel platforms, highlighting that companies with significant Chinese ownership may be accessing Indian passport data.

Pitti, in a post on social media platform X, cautioned that popular travel apps with Chinese ownership may be accessing Indian passport data, adding that it is a matter of national security.

In the X post, Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip said, "Before booking your travel, ask - is the platform truly aligned with Bharat, or majority-owned by foreign regimes hostile to us? @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @GoI_MeitY Some popular travel apps, with significant Chinese ownership, may be accessing Indian passport data. This isn't just about business - it's a national security issue.

He supported an X post of Rikant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and said he supports Rikant and the company's stand on the possibility of misuse of the data.

Earlier, Rikant Pitti in the post highlighted EaseMyTrip was the only online travel agency to boycott the Maldives, keeping bookings closed for over a year, not for attention, but out of respect for the nation until relations between the two countries began to normalise.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, while many stayed silent, we were once again the first to issue a travel advisory against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their open support to Pakistan, urging Indian travellers to avoid non-essential visits," Rikant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip added.

He further added that as a proud Indian company, the safety and sentiments of Indian travellers have always guided our actions.

"We are heartened to see that many other travel platforms and companies are now taking similar stands. It's a positive sign of collective responsibility in moments that matter most. For us, it's not a slogan. It's our principle. Nation First. Business Later. Once again, thank you for supporting responsible travel decisions that put India first," Rikant Pitti added.

In the wake of the tension between India and Pakistan, the travel booking company has advised Indian travelers to exercise utmost caution while travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan, as both countries have supported Pakistan.

In addition, social media users expressed their unhappiness and ran trends against these countries, stating that Indians should show nationalism by not choosing Turkey and Azerbaijan for their vacations.

