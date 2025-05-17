EassyLife Honoured as ‘Best Brand of the Year in E-commerce – Services’ by CNBC TV18

New Delhi [India], May 16:In a proud and defining moment, EassyLife has been recognised as the “Best Brand of the Year in E-commerce – Services” by CNBC TV18, one of India’s most prestigious business news channels. The award was presented to Mr. Vikas Mahesh Aroraa, Founder and CEO of EassyLife, by renowned Veteran actress Sonali Bendre, recognising EassyLife's innovation and excellence in the services sector.

EassyLife is an AI-driven, tech-enabled services delivery platform offering a comprehensive range of solutions through a single, user-friendly app. From home care, pest control, and appliance repair to PEC services, blood tests, car care, pet services, poojas, photography, and more, EassyLife addresses a wide spectrum of everyday needs. With its vibrant and intuitive interface, the app ensures a seamless customer experience, enabling real-time bookings with just a few taps.

Following this esteemed recognition, EassyLife is strategically positioned for a future of accelerated growth and innovation. The company is committed to strengthening its technological core by investing in next-generation AI capabilities, expanding its service partner ecosystem, and extending its reach into new cities and markets.

Additionally, EassyLife is set to introduce several forward-looking initiatives, including subscription-based service models and enhanced personalisation powered by advanced analytics and customer behaviour insights. As digital adoption continues to reshape consumer lifestyles, the demand for reliable, integrated service platforms like EassyLife is expected to rise significantly. With a clear strategic vision, a robust technology infrastructure, and a strong focus on customer-centric solutions, EassyLife is ideally positioned to lead the next phase of transformation in the services sector.

