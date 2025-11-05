Eau Thermale Avène Brings French Dermatological Expertise to Nykaaland 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Eau Thermale Avène, the globally trusted French dermo-cosmetic brand rooted in dermatology science and renowned for its commitment to sensitive skin, proudly announces its participation in Nykaaland 2025, India's largest beauty playground, taking place from 7-10 November 2025 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla (Delhi-NCR).

As one of the world's most respected dermo-cosmetic brands under the Pierre Fabre Laboratories, the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics manufacturer, Avène evolves and continues to advance science-led skincare innovation. With the core ranges harnessing the clinically proven and therapeutic benefits of Avène Thermal Spring Water, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering safe, effective, dermatologist-recommended solutions for sensitive skin.

Its presence at Nykaaland marks a step toward deepening connections with Indian consumersoffering a premium, immersive experience that reflects the brand's mission to deliver safe, effective, dermatologist-recommended care while blending French expertise with India's growing skincare culture.

Inside the Eau Thermale Avène Experience Zone at Nykaaland

Visitors will embark on a guided journey into the evolution of Eau Thermale Avène dermo-cosmetics from Avène's iconic Thermal Spring Water heritage to its latest scientific breakthroughs The showcase will highlight two of its star pillars meticulously developed to address the sensitive skin needs of Indian consumers:

Avène spotlights two skincare pillars at Nykaaland Hyaluron Activ B3 and Cleanance.

The Hyaluron Activ B3 range blends 1.5% hyaluronic acid, 6% niacinamide, and Haritaki fruit extract to plump, hydrate, and strengthen skin, with a Concentrated Plumping Serum, a Skin Renewal & Firming Cream that smooths and preps for makeup, and a Multi-Intensive Night Cream that firms and repairs visible signs of aging.

For acne-prone skin, Cleanance delivers 30 years of dermo-cosmetic expertise through its Cleansing Gel, infused with Comedoclastin™, and Comedomed, a fast-absorbing anti-blemish treatment proven to reduce imperfections in seven days.

Together, these ranges embody Avène's science-backed care for sensitive, radiant skin. The products are available to shop on Nykaa along with their extensive retail presence.

The Experience

The Avène booth will feature three immersive zones for interactive skincare discovery. Visitors can explore the brand's hero products, receive expert guidance, and capture content moments. Those sharing their experience and tagging Avène on social media will receive personalized samples and exclusive giveaways.

1) AI Skin Analysis Consultation

Visitors can scan the QR code onsite, register digitally, and experience a detailed AI-powered consultation guided by dermatology expert Dr. Nisha Shokeen. The analysis will assess hydration, tone, texture, and visible aging signs followed by a personalized skin report sent directly via email.

2) The Anti-Aging game changer The Cellular Regeneration Challenge

In an engaging, experiential game inspired by the science behind Hyaluron Activ B3, guests will "defeat the skin-aging villains," uncover educational insights at a cellular level, and stand a chance to win exclusive Avène rewards including a curated facial-care kit.

"Nykaaland brings together India's most passionate beauty enthusiasts and influencers eager to explore groundbreaking skincare solution. This is a unique opportunity for Pierre Fabre Laboratories, to welcome everyone to Avène's world of clinically proven solutions for sensitive-skin and to lead a conversation around science-driven skincare innovation. Through this partnership, we endeavor to enabling deeper education, discovery and trust-building by offering immersive interactions, expert consultations and demonstrable science-led experiences," - Ms Cristiana IRIMESCU, Head of South & Southeast Asia Export Business Unit at Pierre Fabre Group.

By participating Nykaaland 2025, Eau Thermale Avène is bridging dermatology science, innovation, and modern youth skincare culture in India a space where results-driven routines meet authenticity, knowledge, and real transformation. Influencers, media, and consumers will be able to capture and share their discovery moments in real-time, driving a continuous cycle of conversation and momentum before, during and after the festival.

About Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Pierre Fabre Laboratories is the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and the second-largest private French pharmaceutical group, with brands including Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, Rene Furterer, and A-Derma.

Headquartered in France's Occitanie region, the group generates EUR2.7 billion in annual revenue across 120 countries, investing heavily in research and development to advance dermatological innovation.

For more information, please visit www.pierre-fabre.com

