Elevate Your Beauty Experience with Enrich’s 3 New Stores in Ahmedabad!  Ahmedabad leading beauty service player opens new doors in Nikol, Science City, and Shahibaug

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 10: Enrich, a renowned beauty and wellness brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of three new stores in Ahmedabad. Located in Nikol, Science City, and Shahibaug, these stores offer a unique format that combines beauty services and retail products in one place.

At Enrich’s new stores, you can experience a wide array of beauty services, including creative Hair colour services like Balayage, Hair treatments like Kerastase rituals, Hair Botox, and Skin services likeLuxuryFacials, Manicures, and Pedicures. A highlight of these new stores is the introduction of an extensive range of renowned beauty products, encompassing makeup, fragrance, skincare, and haircare, providing our customers with an all-encompassing beauty experience like never before.

Here are some highlights of Enrich’s exceptional offerings:

Luxury Fragrances:Ralph Lauren, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, etc

Exclusive Cosmetics: Lakmé, Chambor, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, L’oréal Paris, etc

Skincare/Haircare Expertise: L’oréalProfessionnel, Kerastase, Olaplex, The Face Shop, Thalgo, Remy Laure, Born Ethical, etc.

Vikram Bhatt, the Founder of Enrich, expressed his overwhelming enthusiasm about the launch of the new stores in Ahmedabad. He stated, “Ahmedabad holds a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to bring our customers a new and unique experience in this vibrant city. By expanding our offerings to include retail, we are delighted to provide our audience with a holistic, personalized experience, building upon our longstanding commitment to delivering personalized services in our salons. We invite everyone to be a part of this exciting journey as we strive to set new benchmarks in the realm of beauty and wellness.”

The grand opening of the new stores in Nikol and Science City was honoured by the esteemed presence of Dignitaries like Smt. Kanchanben Radadiya Ji (Hon. MLA Gujarat), Singer and Actor Shri Arvind Vegda Ji, Shri Maharshi Desai (Member – Cultural cell BJP Gujarat), Shri Rakesh Bhavsar (President- BJP Khadiya) and Shri Bhavesh Dave (Managing Editor – Namo Times). We are pleased to announce that these stores are now fully operational. The Shahibaug store will be opening its doors in August, adding another delightful destination to our Enrich family in Ahmedabad.

