Elitecon International Delivers Exceptional Financial Performance with Remarkable Growth Surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Elitecon International has announced extraordinary financial results for Q2 FY26, demonstrating unprecedented growth that positions the company as a standout performer in the FMCG and tobacco export industry.

The company reported exceptional quarterly performance with net sales reaching ₹2,192.09 crore, representing a remarkable 318% increase compared to the previous quarter. Net profit demonstrated equally impressive growth, surging 63% to ₹117.20 crore during the July-September 2025 period.

The half-yearly performance further underscores the company’s robust trajectory, with net sales skyrocketing 581% to ₹3,735.64 crore and net profit showing substantial 195% growth, highlighting sustained momentum across multiple quarters.

Recognizing this financial success, Elitecon’s Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per equity share for FY 2025-26, with November 12, 2025, established as the record date for eligible shareholders.

The company recently executed a strategic 1:10 stock split to enhance liquidity and broaden investor accessibility. This initiative has contributed to impressive market performance, with the stock delivering 3,300% returns from its 52-week low of ₹4.80 per share and an extraordinary 16,000% increase over three years. Current market capitalization exceeds ₹26,000 crore.

Founded in 1987, Elitecon International specializes in manufacturing and trading diverse tobacco products for domestic and international markets. The company maintains a strong global presence across UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and various European countries including the UK.

With established brands like “Inhale” cigarettes and “Al Noor” sheesha products, the company continues expanding its portfolio. Future growth initiatives include introducing chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, and match-related products to capture additional market segments.

Elitecon International’s exceptional performance reflects strategic execution and market positioning that delivers substantial value to shareholders while establishing a foundation for sustained growth in the competitive tobacco industry.

