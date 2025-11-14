Elitecon International Ltd. Shares Surge as Strong Quarterly Results Boost Investor Confidence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Elitecon International Ltd. (EIL), a prominent player in the tobacco and allied products industry, witnessed a significant surge in its share price on Friday, climbing by approximately 4.76% to trade at Rs 146.50 per share, up from its previous closing of Rs 139.80. This upward momentum comes on the heels of robust financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026, coupled with a declared interim dividend and a recent stock split.

The company’s market capitalization now stands at over Rs 23,410 crore, underscoring its substantial presence in the financial markets. Investors have been rewarded handsomely over the long term, with Elitecon International Ltd. delivering multibagger returns exceeding 10,800% in the past five years, a testament to its consistent growth and strategic execution.

In a strong performance for the second quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26) compared to the previous quarter (Q1FY26), EIL reported a remarkable 318% increase in net sales, reaching Rs 2,192.09 crore. Net profit also saw a healthy rise of 63%, amounting to Rs 117.20 crore. The positive trend continued into the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), where net sales surged by an impressive 581% to Rs 3,735.64 crore compared to the same period in the previous year (H1FY25). Net profit for H1FY26 also showed substantial growth, increasing by 195% to Rs 117.20 crore.

Established in 1987, Elitecon International Ltd. has built a strong reputation for manufacturing and trading a diverse array of tobacco and allied products catering to both domestic and international markets. Its extensive product portfolio includes smoking mixtures, cigarettes, pouch khaini, zarda, flavoured molesis tobacco, and yummy filter khaini, among other tobacco-based items. The company’s global footprint extends to the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and European countries such as the UK.

