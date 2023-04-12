Embark on a journey towards a bright and dynamic career path with SLS Hyderabad's progressive BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs; apply through acclaimed SLAT 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (/SRV): Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad, one of India's premier law schools, is proud to announce the launch of its progressive BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs, designed to provide students with a bright and dynamic career path. Aspiring students can apply for the programs via SLAT (Symbiosis Law Admission Test) 2023; the last date to apply is in April via https://www.set-test.org/SLS-hyderabad.html

SLS Hyderabad's BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs are designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and experience required to excel in the legal profession. The programs offer a unique blend of theory and practical learning, including experiential learning and industry exposure, which prepare students for the challenges of the legal profession.

SLS Hyderabad has a strong track record of placements, with students being placed in top-tier law firms, corporations, and public sector orgzations. The school's industry-academia collaborations and MoUs with leading legal firms and orgzations provide students with unparalleled opportunities to learn from industry experts and gain practical experience.

The program structure at SLS Hyderabad is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in law, combined with a focus on practical skills such as legal writing, research, and advocacy. The school's Centre for Specialisations offers students the opportunity to specialize in areas such as business law, intellectual property law, and international law, among others. This allows students to develop expertise in specific areas of law and prepares them for specialized roles in the legal profession.

Speaking about the launch of the programs, Dr Santosh Aghav | Director, SLS Hyderabad, said, "We are delighted to launch our BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs, which are designed to provide students with a holistic legal education that combines theory and practice. Our programs are designed to prepare students for the challenges of the legal profession and equip them with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their careers."

At SLS Hyderabad, student life is vibrant and dynamic, with a range of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities that provide students with opportunities to develop their skills and interests outside the classroom. The school has state-of-the-art facilities, including a well-stocked library, moot courtrooms, and a legal aid clinic, which provide students with a rich learning experience.

The outcomes of SLS Hyderabad's BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs are impressive, with alumni of the school occupying leadership positions in the legal profession and other fields. The programs are designed to provide students with a strong foundation in law, combined with practical skills, enabling them to pursue a variety of careers in the legal profession and beyond.

For more information on SLS Hyderabad's BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs, and to apply through the SLAT 2023, please visit the school's website at https://www.slsh.edu.in.

