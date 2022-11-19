Emotional MP Gajananad Kirtikar talks of Shivsena Journey

November 19: Gajanand Kirtikar joined Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an event organized by MP Rahul Shewale and MLA Sada Sarvankar at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Friday evening. Kirtikar, a Shiv Sena old-timer, has served as an MLA for four terms and was also a minister in the first Shiv Sena-BJP government elected to power in 1999. After joining the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Kirtikar blamed the NCP and said, “NCP was responsible for the split of the Shiv Sena. The rebellion in Shiv Sena took place because of NCP, which had called the shots… While in power, NCP availed the maximum advantage. When the effect of Pawarshahi and Uddhavshahi weakens, the Shivshahi — led by Eknath Shinde — will reign in Maharashtra.”

Shri Gajanan Kirtikar has been actively working in Shiv Sena for the last 56 years, which means right from the day of its formation of Shiv Sena. Hon. Balasaheb Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena organization to fight for rights and get justice for the familiar Marathi people at various establishments. Shri Kirtikar shouldered responsibility in the beginning as Dy. Leader in Shiv Sena. Hon. Balasaheb Thackeray promoted him to Leader of Shiv Sena in 2007, considering the number of achievements he earned for the organization. Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh was established in 1974 under the Presidentship of Hon. Late Sudhir Joshi.

The main task was that every Marathi employee should get justice in all banks, insurance companies, oil companies, aviation companies, financial institutes, public organizations, and government and semi-government offices in Maharashtra at the level of recruitment, promotions, transfers etc. Shri Kirtikar was appointed as General Secretary of Lokadhikar Mahasangh right from the establishment and became President in 1997. Shri Anil Desai was then appointed as General Secretary. Both of them are doing their jobs successfully to date. There are 350 local Samities of Mahasangh actively working in different establishments. Mahasangh has succeeded in getting permanent jobs to 5 lakh unemployed youths in various establishments in the state. Camps / Conventions of Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh

Right from the establishment of Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh in 1974, the Reserve Bank of India Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti has been organizing every year camps /conventions of its members at some places in Kokan. Currently, such camps/conventions have been collected at Bordi of Thane district, Alibaug and Srivardhan of Raigarh district, Sangavi and Sakhari Agar of Ratnagiri district and Hinsdale of Sindhudurg district. The local people in all these places were inquisitive about such conventions, and they wholeheartedly supported making them successful by participating and cooperating in various means.

For their entertainment, popular movie shows were arranged, and during the intervals, they were informed about the social activities of Shiv Sena. They were pleased to learn that their children and relatives got employment in Mumbai because of Lokadhikar Mahasangh and Shiv Sena. It impressed their minds that their families are now financially stable because of Shiv Sena. The social works of Shiv Sena reached them on the screen with the help of projectors. In this manner, 45 years ago, the work and plans of Shiv Sena went to all villages in Konkan.

It is pride to note that number of well-known and expert personalities in different fields was invited for guidance. All such dignitaries have gladly accepted invitations and have graced our camps/conventions. They expressed their valuable opinions on the social work Shiv Sena was doing. Padmabhushan and Maharashtrabhushan Shivshahir, Late Shri Babasaheb Purandare, Prof. Late Shivajirao Bhosale, Great Marathi literature scholar and Dnyanpith winner Late Shri V.V. Shirwadkar, well-known Hindutva sponsored, Late Shri G.V. Behere, Loksatta Editor Late Shri Madhavrao Gadkari, press media persons like Late Shri P.R. Behere, Editor of Navakal Late Shri Neelkanth Khadilkar, Jyotirbhaskar Late Shri Jayant Salgaonkar, senior press journalist Shri Suresh Bhatevara and great economist Shri Narendra Jadhav were kind enough to attend our conventions. This was an indication that Shiv Sena was going on the right path.

Shiv Sena has worked for ‘Hindutva’ and the upliftment of familiar Marathi people and did 80% of social work, keeping Marathi people at the centre and 20% of related politics. Shiv Sena spread all over Maharashtra because it worked for its aims. All over Maharashtra, meetings were regularly held so that the workers and leaders at different levels should come together and have good dialogues, get to know each other and come close for a good cause.

Though Shiv Sena was spreading at the nook and corner of Maharashtra, it took nearly 18 years to hold a state-level convention after the formation of Shiv Sena as a party. The first convention was held on the 21st and 22nd of January 1984 at Veer Savarkar Hall at Dadar, Mumbai. So that you know – the way was called for at the instance of Hon. Balasaheb Thackeray. He had the vision that the number of active workers should increase fast with the spreading of Shiv Sena all over Maharashtra. He had the firm opinion that all leaders, deputy leaders, M.P.s, MLAs, corporators, zonal leaders Shakha Pramukh and office bearers of all unions affiliated to Shiv Sena should come together to exchange their views, problems, and solutions as well as know each other. Shiv Sena conquered Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 1985 and hoisted its saffron flag high on the MCGM building. Shiv Sena Supremo blew the bugle, saying, ‘Mumbai conquered now let us conquer Maharashtra’.

A convention was called to strengthen Shiv Sena at the root level. The second convention of Shiv Sena was held in 1985 at Mahad at the foot of Fort Raigarh. Lokadhikar Mahasangh had the lion’s share in making it a grand success through planning the convention, making all preliminary arrangements, planning and management. A resolution was passed unanimously that a museum may be built on Raigarh Fort, which will inspire and enlighten the memories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The second resolution was to construct ‘Amarjyoti’ to keep the place’s holiness and seriousness. A demand was made that the archaeological department of the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra and Raigarh Jilha Parishad, should come forward to complete the project successfully.

The third convention was held at Pune on the 30th and 31st of December 1988 on the spacious ground of S.P. College. The way was organized successfully under senior shiv Sainik Shri Kaka Vadke, Adv. Nandu Ghate, Shashikant Sutar was supported by hundreds of shiv Sainiks from Pune city and districts and active workers of Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh. Hon. Balasaheb declared that Shiv Sena would work for ‘Hindutva’. He also made it clear that if we fail to protect ‘Hindutva’, then Pakistani and Khalistani terrorists would succeed in dividing India once again. He also categorically pointed out that each Hindu accepts and respects Bhagwan. The name of Bharat of our country may be changed to Hindustan was demanded by Hon. Balasaheb, in this convention, only became famous later on.

The fourth convention was held at Nashik on the 18th and 19th of November 1994, and I was lucky to get an opportunity to express my views in the discussion held on the subject.’ promises of Shiv Sena’. The most critical stake in the convention was “in Shiv Sena regime the Farmers would be given most importance/preference like Kings, the consumer. Would be happy, women would be fearless”. The aim would be to make Maharashtra state. A corruption-free, prosperous state.

Shivsena MP Gajananad Kirtikar Political Career Elected as MPin 2019 General Elections from Mumbai North West Loksabha Constituency (Maharashtra) with a margin of 260328 votes.

Elected as M.P. in the 2014 General Elections from Mumbai North West Loksabha Constituency(Maharashtra) with a margin of 1,83028 votes.

Elected as MLA in 1990, 1995, 1999, and 2004 from Malad Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra Assembly.

Worked as Chief Whip of the Shivsena Parliamentary Party from 1990-2009 in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Minister for Home, Tourism, Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs from 1995-1998 and minister for Transport for 1999 in the Maharashtra state government.

Guardian Minister for the districts of Gadchiroli, Nanded, and Thane (1995-1999) in Maharashtra State.

This Story is released by Satish Reddy from https://worldnewsnetwork.co.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor