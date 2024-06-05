Empowering Change: Diverse Perspectives on Environmental Responsibility

New Delhi (India), June 5: Fame Finders proudly presents a collection of compelling articles spotlighting diverse individuals who have shared their unique insights and innovative strategies to improve the environment and raise awareness. From grassroots activists championing local clean-up initiatives to influential thought leaders advocating for sustainable policies, these stories illuminate the myriad ways people are taking action to protect our planet.

By highlighting their efforts and experiences, Fame Finders aims to inspire and educate a broader audience on the importance of environmental stewardship and the tangible steps we can all take to contribute to a greener future.

Dr. THEJO KUMARI AMUDALA

One plant gives life to atleast 100 members. This year, the theme for World Environment Day is “Eco-Conscious Living for a Sustainable Future.” It calls for individuals, communities, and nations to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives to reduce their environmental impact and create a healthier planet for future generations.

As we mark World Environment Day 2024, it is crucial to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead. While there have been significant advancements in renewable energy, conservation efforts, and sustainable practices, much more needs to be done to address the pressing environmental issues facing our planet.

Governments, businesses, and individuals must work together to implement policies and practices that promote sustainability, protect natural resources, and mitigate climate change. This includes investing in renewable energy, reducing waste and pollution, conserving biodiversity, and promoting sustainable agriculture and consumption.

On this World Environment Day, let us all commit to taking meaningful actions to protect our environment and create a more sustainable future for all. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that future generations inherit a healthy and thriving planet.

Let World Environment Day 2024 be a catalyst for positive change and a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve the environment for the well-being of all life on Earth.

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala has become the world’s first woman to receive the prestigious “Missile Man” Award. Named after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India's renowned Missile Man.

Dr. Amudala’s journey from the educational confines of government schools in Tirupati to the world's leading business schools is a testament to her resilience and dedication.

Her academic and professional journey is marked by numerous accolades, including the Nelson Mandela Global Peace Award, Padma Bhushan, and the Gandhi Peace Award. She has also won Ms. Universe Winner 2022 title. Below is her article for world environment day.

VIKAS GUPTA

Vikas Gupta serves as the Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Financial Officer at Sampoorn EV Limited. In his leadership roles, he oversees the company’s strategic direction and financial operations, guiding its growth and innovation in the electric vehicle industry.

His company, Sampoorn EV is a unique EV ecosystem service provider dedicated to both environmental sustainability and the growth of the EV industry. Our mission is twofold: we work to reduce pollution by replacing fossil fuel-based vehicles with electric ones, and we support the development of the EV industry by promoting the products and services of small EV players. These small businesses are not only leading producers and sellers of electric two-wheelers but also major employers in this emerging sector.

EV 2W are the most convenient and least polluting vehicles that can be used for daily commuting and can help carve the carbon footprint on the environment to a great extent and Sampoorn EV as the only EV Ecosystem platform works not only in helping the EV OEMs but also in creating the education and awareness among the public at large towards the usage of EV 2W for daily commuting needs which is both environment friendly as well as pocket friendly.

Dr. SHAHIR Y. BAJOWALA

Entrepreneur, engineer, and Renaissance man Dr. Shahir Y. Bajowala. From his many interests to his award-winning writings, rare stamp and coin collections, photography, and astronomy, his life is full of discovery and success. His Ph.D. in business administration complements his mechanical engineering expertise. Here are his views on the World Environment Day.

Every year on June 5th, people worldwide celebrate World Environment Day to bring attention to the critical need to preserve our planet. The theme for this year, “Reduce, Recycle, Reuse,” really speaks to me because I’m a business owner and a deeply committed photographer. All of the stunning natural landscapes I photograph—from lush forests to perfect beaches—are in danger of disappearing unless we take sustainable measures to protect them.

I try to remember the effect that my work as a photographer has on the environment at all times. I want to lessen my environmental impact by following the three R’s: reduction, recycling, and reusing. Selecting digital portfolios instead of printed ones, utilizing rechargeable batteries, and reducing single-use plastics are all mindful choices that contributing to waste reduction. A considerable decrease in waste is achieved by the cumulative effect of these minor adjustments.

One more potent weapon in my sustainability arsenal is recycling. Film canisters and paper are among the many used photographic materials that I always recycle correctly. In addition, I support the circular economy and help reduce demand for virgin resources by partnering with eco-friendly printing companies that use soy-based inks and recycled paper.

Maybe the most imaginative part of sustainability is finding new uses for old things. Instead of throwing out used tools, I find new uses for them. Not only does this help the environment, but it also gives my projects a special, retro vibe. In my line of work, I advocate for clients to think about renting or buying used equipment. This helps spread the message of reusing things and reduces the demand for new products.

PRAVEEN MAURYA

As we mark World Environment Day, the stark reality of our planet’s challenges comes into sharp focus. Climate change is intensifying, bringing unprecedented weather extremes, rising sea levels, and threatening biodiversity. Our ecosystems are strained by deforestation and pollution, endangering both nature and humanity.

In response, the I-Help Foundation in Goa has been a catalyst for change. For eight years, we’ve led impactful initiatives, including planting over 51,4037 trees to combat deforestation and hosting beach cleanup drives that have removed tons of plastic waste. These efforts not only restore our environment but also raise public awareness about the importance of conservation.

To tackle these issues, we must embrace sustainable practices. Reducing plastic use, supporting renewable energy, and fostering community awareness are essential steps. By working together and taking decisive action, we can protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. Let's make every day Earth Day.

The writer of this article, Mr. Praveen has founded I-Help Foundation Goa, with the Vision of creating a Self-Reliant Society Powered by Selfless Individuals. The foundation is a registered non-governmental organization and one of the actively involved Youth Volunteering organizations working in the Social Field for the Upliftment of underprivileged people across Goa.

SONU PRASAD

Sonu Prasad is the founder of Wellwiser, a foundation committed to helping people take control of their mental health and become architects of their destinies. Their goal is to empower people and talk about various mental health issues, that are not openly talked about in family, among peers, or in media.

The foundation is also working towards enhancing the environment by implementing large-scale tree-planting initiatives and promoting sustainable waste management practices. Through community engagement and education, the foundation fosters eco-friendly behaviors and supports conservation efforts. The founder has explained below different strategies to improve environmental problems.

Strategies to Improve Environmental Issues:

Promote Renewable Energy: Shift to solar, wind, and hydro power.

Reduce Plastic Use: Encourage reusable materials.

Encourage reusable materials. Conservation Initiatives: Protect forests and wildlife habitats.

Sustainable Agriculture: Advocate for organic farming.

Advocate for organic farming. Reduce Carbon Footprint: Promote public transport and electric vehicles.

Wellwiser Foundation’s Contribution: The Wellwiser Foundation leads tree-planting drives, funds renewable energy projects, and educates communities on sustainable practices, making significant strides in combating environmental challenges and fostering a greener future.

Dr. OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, born on December 3, 1984, in Agartala, Tripura, India, is a distinguished figure renowned for his multifaceted contributions as an author, educationist, physician, and philosopher. He is currently working at the Medical Institute, Kolkata, and serving as a faculty member for Physiology at ESIC-PGIMSR and ESI Medical College in Patna. Dr. Baidya has established himself as an expert in both healthcare and education.

He also shared his views on saving the environment.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5th June, to give importance to the protection of the environment. The environment means species, climate, weather, ecosystem, and other living organisms, like animals, plants, and trees.

Humans are nature’s best creation. Human morality and virtues like compassion, and respect towards nature, can play important roles in the prevention of unnecessary destruction of nature like trees, plants, animals, etc all these ultimately not only affect nature creation, and the ecosystem but also lead to climate change, global warming, which ultimately can lead to soil erosion, flood, natural disaster, loss of ecological system, etc.

Thus, role of trees and plants in prevention of global warming, and climate changes are immense. Thus, we should promote plantation of trees, and plants, and should prevent unnecessary and unwanted destruction of natural resources and trees, plantation and all these not only promote conservation of natural resources, but also promote prevention of natural calamities, disaster, climate changes, global warming. Protection and preservation of natural resources can promote human health, and prevent from many diseases, and also human beings always depend on natural resources like trees, plants and animals etc for mantainance of basic need like food, clothing, shelter and housing.

DAME Dr. MUNNI IRONE

Dame Dr. Munni Irone, an eminent figure based in Beverly Hills, is globally celebrated as a beacon of peace. She is a seasoned author, celebrity coach, humanitarian, human rights advocate, and spiritual guide. Her unwavering commitment to fostering peace and prosperity is felt both locally and internationally, defining her as a pivotal force in the quest for global harmony.

Among her notable contributions are the establishment of multiple organizations dedicated to various aspects of peace-building. In 2015, she founded Art4PeaceAwards, a non-profit foundation that honors individuals leading efforts for peace worldwide.

On this World Environment Day, she has shared her respective thoughts on strategies to improve the environment. Have a look below.

World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5th, is a global initiative to encourage environmental protection. This year’s theme emphasizes ecosystem restoration, urging everyone to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. Strategies to raise awareness include organizing community clean-ups, hosting educational workshops, leveraging social media for eco-friendly campaigns, and collaborating with schools for environmental projects.

Additionally, promoting sustainable practices through local events and engaging influencers can amplify the message. By fostering community involvement and emphasizing the impact of individual actions, we can collectively make a significant difference in preserving our planet.

