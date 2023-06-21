Encora earns top ranking in Great Place to Work India's 2023 Best Companies to Work

PRNewswire

Scottsdale (Arizona) [US], June 21: Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its offices in India have been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in India by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute. Encora ranked 33rd among the best workplaces in India and in the top 10 of Information Technology services firms.

"We are proud for this recognition bestowed upon Encora by the Great Place to Work® Institute. We want to thank and congratulate Encorians for creating and fostering a diverse and caring culture. This extraordinary honor is a reflection of the dedication, creativity, and passion displayed by Encorians in India and around the globe," says Anesh Korla, EVP & COO, Encora, India. "The unwavering commitment of every Encorian is truly inspiring and it is my great privilege to have such remarkable colleagues."

The 33rd place achieved by Encora is the result of an anonymous comprehensive survey of employees who have worked at Encora for more than three months, as well as a culture audit in which the Great Place to Work® Institute validates company culture, engagement, diversity, among other key topics. According to Great Place to Work® Institute research, employees in certified companies are 93% more likely to be happy in their jobs, the chances of receiving fair pay and promotion opportunities are doubled, and there is a significant increase in the quality of leadership.

"We are privileged to have a talented workforce that drives innovation for our clients while fostering an inclusive workplace environment," says Anand Birje, CEO, Encora. "The recognition as a top workplace in India demonstrates the power of putting people first. We will continue to focus on our employees' well-being and professional development because each Encorian's success is our shared success."

Encora proudly advocates for a culture that celebrates each Encorian's unique strengths and contributions. The company fosters open dialogue across all levels of the organization, providing transparency and responsive leadership. It has also invested in new tools, platforms, and processes to help improve employee experiences and the average working day, like flexible hours and remote work options.

Encora, both in India and across offices worldwide, has fostered a culture deeply rooted in integrity, respect, and conscientiousness. The company remains committed to upholding its promises to employees, treating everyone with dignity, regardless of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, age, national origin, or disability status. Encora is dedicated to using technology and innovation to create a world that is better for its clients, people, and communities. Through concerted efforts, Encora has successfully cultivated a global culture where individuals feel safe, valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their fullest potential.

For more information about Encora's commitment to creating a positive workplace culture and other recognitions from Great Place to Work® across the company's global locations, visit https://www.encora.com/about.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including data science & engineering, generative AI, software product engineering, cloud services, devsecops, digital experience, quality engineering and cybersecurity. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. With over 9,000 associates in 50+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Latin America, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to deliver superior business outcomes through accelerated innovation cycles. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used this information to define that a great workplace is built on trust. The Trust Index(c) employee survey provides leaders with the necessary feedback, results and reports that enable the company to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for everyone.

