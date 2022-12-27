Energy chemical producer Waldies wins Gold at Exide Quality Awards East 2022

WALDIES COMPOUND LIMITED, the makers of speciality chemicals for the Energy and PVC industry today announced that they have received the Exide Quality Award, held at Exide Industries Limited's Haldia Facility in West Bengal in November 2022.

The award was presented to WALDIES by Pan, Unit Head. The Exide Quality Month November 2022 brought together suppliers and business partners of Exide from the Eastern region to review the latest developments and trends in the Quality Divisions. The focus of the event was on Quality Tools and Implementations Techniques such as 5S & Kaizen.

Members of the Jury/Quality Audit Committee included Mrinmoy Saha, Head - Materials, Banibrata Sarkar, Technical Head - Industrial, and Aniruddha Sarkar, Automotive Head, all from the Exide Haldia Facility.

Waldies was represented at the event by Pintu Nandi, Chief General Manager, Production, Bengal Facility and Debajit Guha, Manager, Quality & Policy Division. The presentation demonstrated how Waldies emphasises on modern quality techniques and methodologies to eradicate and eliminate issues pertaining to the quality and performances of the product and processes in manufacturing.

Waldies is widely recognized in the industry as the epitome of quality manufacturing. It houses multiple brands and produces paints, chemicals, emulsifiers, stabilisers, lubricants and additives mainly for the Energy and PVC industry. The company's clientele features industry heavyweights, Exide, KEI Industries, Johnson Prism, and Government research councils, among other large players in the Energy, PVC and industrial sectors.

"We are very pleased that Waldies has been recognised as a best of breed at the Exide Quality Event 2022 in the chemical industry. It gives us immense pleasure and inspiration at the same time when industry leaders recognize your efforts. We will continue to improve our systems and technology and await for 2023 Quality Event." said Rajib Sengupta, Assistant Vice President, Waldies.

"We are glad that our production and quality teams were able to work together and assured the industry of the brand name, that is Waldie, since 1858," added Mahendra Subkewal, Chief Financial Officer, Waldies.

Earlier in the month Waldies was awarded 5S Excellence Silver Award conceding Gold to Supreme Industries at the Regional Supplier Kaizen & 5S Conference - East 2022, organised by Total Quality Management, Exide Industries Limited.

Waldies continues to expand its market reach by setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Rajasthan, and Maharashtra in the next two years.

More information on https://www.waldies.com

