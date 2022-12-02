Entrepreneur Launched A Golden Idea in the Quick Service Restaurant Industry: Deepak Barge

Established businessman and technologist Deepak Barge

India, December 02: “When food prepared using quality ingredients becomes part of every person’s meal, we will be a world with fewer sorrows and more success,” believe established businessman and technologist Deepak Barge. Deepak is breaking myths of the fast-food industry by curating a chain of restaurants that offers taste and freshness. The curated menu will have everything a fast food restaurant offers but using only fresh ingredients.

“As a student and early professional in the US, I encountered the simple problem of not finding good fresh food. Either the food was expensive, or it was frozen. I have spent days eating fatty and frozen burgers or fried french fries. I wondered if there should be some restaurant that offers good fresh food and is affordable,” adds Deepak.

He was thrilled when he heard about the concept of “Coffee & More” from Sachin Salunkhe. A Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) that offers fresh food with quick service. The QSR will offer fresh food of global cuisine, and at fair price. Convinced and impressed by the concept, the “Coffee & More” team including Deepak Barge, Sachin Salunkhe, Shweta Salunkhe, and Sandeep Kulkarni, made a plan to establish multiple units globally. Their first restaurant, which recently opened in Koregaon Park in Pune, has already won customers hearts with its service and fresh food.

Deepak is a man who believes in grabbing opportunities. He is a serial investor and entrepreneur who has invested in various industries. In the past, he has worked as a mentor, thought leader, and career coach for hundreds of people. Before gaining fifteen years of experience in the innovation ecosystem, he left a stable job after completing his master’s at Arizona University. “I witnessed brilliant ideas around me and wanted to help grow these ideas into reality. The same happened with the concept of “Coffee & More”. I think it will change the fast-food industry and ensure fresh food reaches millions,” he adds.

He has experience working with Chargebee, a subscription billing and revenue management platform, and Slack, a messaging platform for businesses that connects people to the information they need. He has worked as an investor and consultant for Salesforce, a Fortune 500 company and global SaaS CRM leader; Sequoia Capital, a VC firm specializing in seed stage, early stage and growth stage investments in private companies; and as Director of Super Galaxy Sports Pvt Ltd, which is launching global leagues in crickets and creating several sports assets. He also leads the company known as Black Hat Syndicus along with Sachin Salunkhe , Shweta Salunkhe, and Sunil Nikhar.

