Entrepreneur Rahul Gupta appointed as the Advisory Board Member of DPIFF

Serial entrepreneur Rahul Gupta has always been an inspiration to the youth of India owing to his achievements in the digital, financial and IT sectors.

Now, having been appointed as the Honorary Advisory Board Member of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, he has successfully added yet another feather to his cap.

As a young entrepreneur, engineer, and angel investor, he has been awarded the Nation's Icon Award by EnGame Publishing House this very year. His laurels in investment along with his noteworthy educational background distinguish him as an icon with large goals that have large impacts. Rahul Gupta personifies the future of entrepreneurial India, and philanthropically engages with NGOs and other such bodies of social work. The Government of Madhya Pradesh duly commended him for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a very young age, Rahul Gupta wanted to develop a means that would allow him to escape the tedious traditional work environment that brings about a cycle of demotivation. He wished to carve out his own path and establish a lucrative career that would not only result in his own success, but would also help inspire young minds. Today, he has founded his own empire and ignited countless minds who desire the same. With his active entrepreneurial intellect and go-getter attitude aboard the ship of DPIFF, there is no doubt that the acclaimed organisation is headed towards further greatness in the future.

The platform of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has become synonymous with the celebration of Indian art and culture. The award ceremony in 2023 will feature an evening of revelry with focus on the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The goal as always is to commemorate the legacy of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, and to promote the gilded stalwarts of the Entertainment sector by bringing the international community together in appreciation of the roots of cinema.

Anil Mishra, Managing Director of DPIFF expressed, "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival endeavours to honour Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity under one roof. May the appointment of this Young Entrepreneur encompass a glorious benchmark & inspire the youth of the nation to continue their zeal of enthusiasm in whatever they do."

