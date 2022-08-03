Envia Shipping Is Starting Operations in India

New Delhi (India), August 3: Envia Shipping, the shipping software that is changing the whole logistics process for businesses, is now live in India, becoming one of the first shipping solutions for customers all over the country.

Envia Shipping, part of Tendencys Innovations, provides shipping and logistics services in more than 15 countries, including Mexico, the USA, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Colombia, the UK, and now India. Envia is starting operations in the country, and thousands of shipments are being made daily through their platform. This news was launched on their website early this year, www.enviashipping.com/in

Envia Shipping connects e-commerce businesses to numerous couriers in India like FedEx, XpressBees, Delhivery, Borzo, Blue Dart and Ecom Express, with shipping rates starting from ₹35 for National and International shipping. This allows the users to quote in real-time all their shipping services and print thousands of labels in a short period.

It has available e-commerce integrations with platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and more e-commerce websites that allow the customers to connect their e-commerce store to Envia Shipping in seconds. It also has available Cash on Delivery service, an APP on iOS and Android and more services that can be found at Enviashipping.com

Envia is directed to entrepreneurs and businesses who have an online store, social sellers from Facebook and Instagram, online stores and marketplaces created in Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, etc. and companies that require to create massive shipping labels easily.

The Registration process is free; this way, all the business owners can quote and try all their services first. Envia also offers Logistics Advisors who help customers know more about the platform and how to use it, and they provide a follow-up every time someone requires it.

During the pandemic, Envia grew more than 400 per cent, it was a very good year for the Company, which helped to position Envia as one of the complete systems to optimize the logistics of all business that requires shipping services.

Envia has also exponentially grown in India through this year; one clear example is their recent collaboration with FedEx that allows Envia to offer up to 76% off in FedEx Express Services; all the customers from Envia can benefit from this exclusive discount and create their international shipments.

With this collaboration and more new functions that have been announced, Envia Shipping is one of India’s most competitive and expansive Shipping Software.

Recently, Envia Shipping has launched a new function for e-commerce, Shipping Rules, that lets the customers create rules according to their products, addresses, prices and couriers. All the new functionalities are constantly helping the customer from Envia Shipping and positioning the company as one of the complete shipping software available in the country.

Envia Shipping has multiple benefits for the e-commerce sector in India. This is excellent software for people who own a business or require shipping services. The registration process is entirely free at https://ship.envia.com/registro?lang=en-IN&

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor