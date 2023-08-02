Equifax India Names Aditya B. Chatterjee as Managing Director

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt Limited has named Aditya B. Chatterjee as its Managing Director effective August 01st 2023. In this role, Chatterjee will lead the company as it continues to grow and evolve services to meet the needs of consumers and lenders in India. Chatterjee has over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial domain with a track record of having delivered solid outcomes in all his previous roles.

"India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with the increasing demand for credit, Equifax has a vital role to play. It’s an exciting phase for the company, and I am confident Aditya B. Chatterjee will be able to lead the company to greater heights during the next phase of its growth,” said Lisa Nelson, President of International at Equifax.

Prior to joining Equifax, Chatterjee served as the Senior Vice President with Worldline Group and previously worked in organizations such as Wipro, Gartner and Experian.

“Over the last decade, Equifax has established itself as one of the leading credit bureaus in India and is uniquely positioned to serve consumers and customers in the retail credit, microfinance industry (MFI) and commercial credit businesses,” said Aditya B. Chatterjee. “I look forward to leading an already strong leadership team to collaborate on new ways to best serve the needs of consumers and lenders in India.”

Chatterjee replaces Nanaiah Kalengada post his retirement, who served Equifax India as Managing Director for over five years.

