Er. Piyush Sharma, a Chandigarh-based Philanthropist, Developer, and Ethical Hacker, Will Teach You How To Be Successful

August 24: Er. Piyush Sharma is a name which has a story in itself. Piyush belongs to a middle-class family from Haryana. Everyone’s not born with a silver spoon. His family is only able to manage daily chores financially. But emotionally & mentally, his father and mother are very supportive. His family and his Fiancé always stood up to him in every decision. They always encouraged him to do something big in his life. At the age of 13 Years, he started his journey on the small streets as a News Paper Vendor. He was helping his family financially by doing part-time jobs. After so many ups and downs in his life, somehow, he managed his study himself. He was always thinking of doing something related to Digitalisation like Web Designing and Development, Digital Marketing & Cyber Crimes. During his Engineering in Computer Science, he started learning Web Designing and Development. He is now one of the youngest Digital Entrepreneurs & Ethical hackers. After completing his study, he worked hard toward his dreams, and it’s his hard work that made his dream true. The path to success wasn’t easy in this competitive world of technology, but he has established his roots in Digital World to seek and create massive growth in his business. This young Entrepreneur had tremendous capabilities to reach his goals; hence he started his company named “Ansh Infoways” in 2016, which supports the digital world.

Piyush Sharma, with 5+ Years of expertise, now relaunched his Brand “Ansh Infoways” with the new name “Ansh Digi Infoways Private Limited (ADI)” in 2022. His Fiancé is also an Engineer. She has done B.Tech in Information Technology. They are both together working for ADI for their growth and accomplishments. They attribute their success in working well with each other to “sharing the same values.”

Success is not a dream. It’s a passion for achieving work pleasure. His passion brings him on the ladder to a successful career in the field of digital marketing. His savvy expertise and certification in Cyber Security, Designing & Development and Encryption are commendable. Piyush is in a different league from others as he is also a certified professional in system security with SAP net weaver 7.31 and a certified encryption specialist as well. Among other things, he helps to provide resources to people dealing with him. He is a skilled and professional Web Designer and Google Certified Digital Marketer. Since 2016 he has delivered 400+ projects across India and Abroad. He proved his name with their ability and creativity to derive the product, service, and experiences.

Er Piyush Sharma is also famed as a “Social Media Strategist”. A Social Media Strategist can understand the feedback and analytics of the company. Piyush is one of the best social media strategists who run many campaigns for politicians to grow their audiences and public appearance. The main target for political campaigns has always been social engagement. Social media just makes it easier for politicians to find, listen to, and engage with their supporters during their election campaigns. That’s why a good social media political campaign strategy is crucial to the success of the whole political campaign.

Er Piyush Sharma is also spreading awareness among people about Cyber Attacks. It involves being mindful of cyber security in day-to-day situations. Being aware of the dangers of browsing the web, checking email and interacting online are all components of cyber security awareness. It includes educating and testing employees to help protect your business against cybercrimes, including phishing and other social-engineering attacks. He has done his accomplishments in White Hat Hacking powered by Global Tech & CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional).

He is also a Penetration Tester. A penetration test, or pen test, is an attempt to evaluate the security of an IT infrastructure by safely trying to exploit vulnerabilities. Instead of checking the windows and doors, they test servers, networks, web applications, mobile devices, and other potential entry points to find weaknesses.

