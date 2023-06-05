Eros Group plants 500 saplings on World Environment Day, Demonstrating Its commitment to environmental care

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 5: Eros Group, India's premier real estate developer and hospitality group, showcased its unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability by leading a plantation drive in celebration of World Environment Day. The event, which took place on June 5th, witnessed the planting of 500 saplings under the guidance of Avneesh Sood, Director of Eros Group.

World Environment Day is a globally recognized initiative aimed at raising awareness and encouraging action to protect and enhance the environment. Eros Group, known for its responsible approach to development, seized this opportunity to make a positive difference and contribute to a greener future.

Avneesh Sood, Director of Eros Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the plantation drive, stating, "At Eros Group, we recognize the urgent need to prioritize environmental care and integrate sustainability into our business practices. We are delighted to participate in the World Environment Day celebration by planting 500 saplings, contributing to the expansion of our green cover and improving air quality. We strive to set an example for the real estate industry and inspire others to embrace sustainable development."

This year's plantation drive follows Eros Group's successful collaboration with IFFCO Kisan in the 2018-19 Green Plantation Drive. The joint initiative saw extensive tree planting activities carried out across various regions, showcasing Eros Group's continuous efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices.

Eros Group's proactive stance towards environmental care is deeply embedded in its core values. Through the implementation of eco-friendly construction practices, efficient resource management, and renewable energy adoption, the group consistently endeavors to minimize its ecological footprint and foster a healthier environment for communities.

As a responsible real estate group, Eros Group has continuously championed environmental initiatives and demonstrated its commitment to creating a sustainable future. The plantation drive on World Environment Day stands as a testament to the group's unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, showcasing its determination to make a positive impact on the planet.

