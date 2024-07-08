ESYGO EV Chargers Wins Star Startup at India EV Awards 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: At the prestigious India EV Awards 2024 held in Chennai, ESYGO won the award for The Star Startup in EV Charging Solutions. The award ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations in the electric vehicle industry, witnessed Sanjey Sajeevan, CEO of ESYGO, receive the award from Ashita Marya CEO of Franchise India.

"We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at ESYGO. We are committed to driving the future of sustainable transportation by providing cutting-edge charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our objective is to establish charging stations for different vehicle types, including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers, across all cities and towns in India. This effort aims to alleviate range anxiety, facilitate widespread adoption, and entrust the user with a seamless charging experience." said Sanjey Sajeevan, CEO, ESYGO.

The India EV Awards is an esteemed event that acknowledges the achievements of companies and individuals making significant strides in the electric vehicle industry. The award for Star Startup in EV Charging Solutions highlights ESYGO's impact and potential for continued growth and success in this rapidly evolving field.

"We are delighted to recognize ESYGO EV Chargers as a Star Startup in EV Charging Solutions! Their inclusion in the awards reflects their innovative approach, impressive growth, and commitment to excellence. Our jury panel evaluated promising startups across various industries, and ESYGO truly stood out. Their dedication to developing reliable and accessible charging solutions is solidifying their position as a key player in the evolving EV landscape," commented Ashita Marya, CEO, of Franchise India.

ESYGO EV Chargers has quickly emerged as a leader in the EV charging sector. Known for its quality-enriched products with supreme safety features and customer-focused services, the company's solutions are designed to make electric vehicle charging convenient, efficient, and accessible for all users. Their efforts contribute to the broader adoption of EVs and the reduction of carbon emissions.

For more information about ESYGO EV Chargers and its range of products and services, log on to https://esygo.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor