ETHIKO : LUXE NIGHT SKINCARE

“Our skin heals at night, and that is when it needs good quality skincare products that can deliver ‘skin food’ deep into its layers”, says Sonia., Founder, Ethiko

September 26: Incepted in 2019, Ethiko brings power-packed night skincare made of 100% organic ingredients, PETA certified and free from harmful artificial chemicals.

Ethiko stands for effective, ethical and organic night skincare that luxuriate your skin and your senses.

Ethiko was founded by Sonia Sahni when she realized that post 30 years of age, and quality skincare is a critical investment to ensure that ageing is a graceful process. While searching for ‘clean’ night skin care products free of harmful chemicals, she realized that there was a dearth of high-quality, effective and truly clean products. There was a need for products that nourished the skin and helped it heal naturally. And thus, Ethiko was born as a night skin care specialist, with products that are gentle yet effective, clean, cruel free and honest.

Ethiko believes in the power of Nature to bring tangible results you can see and feel. The brand makes its products, ingredients, and packaging as gentle on the planet as they are on our bodies. At Ethiko, the aim is to amalgamate the cleanest and the best ingredients the world has to offer, be it organic cold pressed argan oil from Morocco, geranium oil from Egypt, lavender oil from France or moringa oil from India. Ethiko aspires to bring high-quality, effective, self-preserving skincare formulations that make you feel beautiful, NATURALLY.

Ethiko stands for its core values: Purity, Sustainability and Respect for life.

Purity and respect for Nature are the core values of every formulation, product and process. The brand aims to create sustainable products that are in harmony with Nature and make the world a better place for our children.

In line with the above ethos, Ethiko packages its serums in high-quality biophotonic glass from Miron, Netherlands. Biophotonic Miron glass does not allow visible light to enter, thus keeping the products fresh for a long time. Glass packaging also ensures that no colours, dyes or plastics leach into the products, thus creating gentle night skin care that any skin will love.

None of Ethiko’s products is tested on animals. Ethiko is a PETA-certified cruelty-free brand and is proud to use plant-based oils and butter only.

Ethiko believes that healthy and happy skin is the best make-up. At Ethiko, the inspiration comes from beauty practices worldwide, ranging from the Mayan culture in South America to the ancient Egyptian beauty practices that Cleopatra followed. Ethiko’s Age Defying range is inspired by the Egyptian beauty practice of using geranium for glowing and youthful skin. Ethiko’s Oil Control

Range bases all its products on the Greek tradition of using peppermint to purge toxins from the body.

Ethiko’s promise of being true to their customers and in harmony with Nature is their driving force. The brand follows a 100% ingredient declaration policy. As the research continues, the brand tries to find ways to blend ancient science with sustainable beauty practices every day.

From thoughtfully designed packaging and labels that allow our ingredients to shine through to intoxicating scents and luxurious textures, Ethiko genuinely wants you to love your night skincare routine.

Website: https://ethikoforyou.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ethikoforyou/

Kavita Musale: kavita@thecatalyst.in | +91 8879675093

Etienne Marques: et@thecatalyst.in | +91 9920243354

Divya Bihani: divyabihani28@gmail.com | +91 +91 76662 44963

