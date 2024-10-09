Ethos Limited and Dean Schneider Showcase NORQAIN's Limited Edition Hakuna Mipaka Watches at the Chanakya, New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 9: Ethos Limited with Independent and family-owned Swiss watch brand NORQAIN, founded by Ben Kueffer, marked the next chapter in its journey by showcasing the highly anticipated limited edition Hakuna Mipaka watches at an exclusive event hosted by Ethos Limited and Tobias Kueffer, Vice President of NORQAIN, at Cafe C, The Chanakya. This event not only celebrated the unique collaboration between NORQAIN and renowned animal activist Dean Schneider but also marked NORQAIN's recent partnership with Ethos Limited, India's leading retailer of luxury timepieces.

The partnership reflects both brands' commitment to adventure, craftsmanship, and social responsibility, bringing NORQAIN's innovative designs to the Indian market for the first time through Ethos Limited.

Expertly guest-listed by Chandni Girdhar, a renowned luxury event curator and makeup artist, and Damini Passi, an esteemed influencer and lifestyle expert, the evening saw attendance from business HNIs such as Ritesh Kumar & Neha Kumar from DS group, Parnika Jhulka Owner of Attico Homes, Manish Nathani & Varsha Nathani from TVS import and celebrity Tulsi Kumar as part of the other prominent personalities from across fashion, lifestyle, and watch community.

Guests were invited to an exclusive meet-and-greet with Dean Schneider, known globally for his work with wildlife and as the founder of the Hakuna Mipaka Oasis in South Africa a sanctuary dedicated to the protection and well-being of lions and other animals. Dean, often referred to as the Lion Whisperer, shared his experiences working with wildlife and his passion for conservation, making the event a truly inspiring affair.

At the heart of the event was the showcasing of three remarkable timepieces:

* The Wild One 42mm Hakuna Mipaka celebrates the partnership with wildlife ambassador Dean Schneider, embodying the spirit of adventure and freedom shared by both Dean and NORQAIN. One of its distinctive features is the sand from Africa integrated into the sand-colored rubber shock absorber, representing a connection to the African wilderness and Dean's bond with the wildlife he protects. This model is limited to 500 pieces, with 10% of earnings from its sales donated to the Hakuna Mipaka sanctuary.

* The Wild One Hakuna Mipaka also celebrates Dean Schneider's partnership, tailored for sports-enthusiast NORQAINERS who are passionate about wildlife conservation. Limited to 300 pieces, it contributes 10% of earnings from its sales to the Hakuna Mipaka animal sanctuary.

* The Independence 40mm Hakuna Mipaka is designed in collaboration with Dean Schneider and features a striking leopard-print pattern on its black dial, instantly capturing attention. This timepiece also donates 10% of its sales to the Hakuna Mipaka Oasis.

The Hakuna Mipaka watches stand out not just for their design but also for their meticulous craftsmanship. The Wild One 42mm timepiece is composed of 25 components and boasts remarkable features such as shock resistance of up to 5,000 g and an ultra-lightweight of just 84 grams. The dark brown dial, reminiscent of a lion's mane, is paired with red-gold faceted indexes and hands, reflecting the stunning evening light over the Hakuna Mipaka Oasis at sunset. The cashback of the watch carries a poignant message from Dean Schneider himself: "We need to learn to love them exactly the way they are and not the way we wish them to be!" This engraving serves as a reminder to embrace and respect wildlife as it exists, without imposing human desires or ideals.

NORQAIN's collaboration with Dean Schneider began in September 2023, when the brand announced their first partnership. Dean, a former financial advisor, gave up a successful career to pursue his true passion for wildlife preservation. His journey led him to establish the Hakuna Mipaka Oasis, a 4-million-square-meter sanctuary in South Africa that offers true refuge to animals. Unlike many wildlife reserves, Hakuna Mipaka is not open to tourists; it exists solely for the protection and rehabilitation of its inhabitants. The watches designed in honor of this mission the Hakuna Mipaka limited edition pay homage to the King of the Savannah, the lion, and embody the values of freedom and independence.

The event was nothing short of spectacular, blending luxury, conservation, and a spirit of adventure, leaving guests inspired and in awe of craftsmanship and Dean Schneider's unwavering dedication to wildlife protection.

