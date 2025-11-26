European Clean-Air Pioneer Zonair3D Launches in India Amid Delhi's Pollution Emergency

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 26: As North India battles one of the worst air pollution crises in recent years, Zonair3D, Europe's leading innovator in medical-grade air purification, officially announces its entry into the Indian market with a mission to bring pure, healthy indoor air to homes, offices, schools, and healthcare environments across the country.

Founded in Barcelona and trusted by global luxury and healthcare brands, Zonair3D develops advanced air-purification systems capable of removing up to 99.995% of airborne particles (EN 1822 certified) including PM2.5, ultrafine dust, VOCs, and airborne microorganisms. The company's proprietary Air+ and Bubble Pure Air technologies recreate the purity of Alpine air indoors, transforming polluted environments into safe, breathable spaces within minutes.

"Clean air is not a luxury; it's a fundamental right," said Royden Correa, Country CEO, Zonair3D India. "In Delhi today, breathing has become a health risk. Our goal is to make every home, classroom, and workplace a sanctuary of clean air - and to do it immediately, with ready-to-deliver systems designed for Indian conditions."

The company's entry into India comes as air quality levels in Delhi and surrounding regions repeatedly cross hazardous thresholds, forcing school closures and public health alerts. Zonair3D India's launch coincides with a surge in public demand for reliable, scientifically tested purification systems - as citizens seek protection from toxic indoor and outdoor air.

European Technology, Made for India

Zonair3D's systems - including the Air+300 and Air+430 - are engineered in Europe and adapted for India's climate and infrastructure. The units are plug-and-play, require no installation, and use ULPA U15-certified filters, the same technology used in operating theatres.

Every device undergoes microbiological testing and achieves full-room air regeneration within minutes. With India's increasing focus on ESG, health, and indoor air quality, the company also plans to collaborate with corporate offices, hospitals, and schools for pilot installations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

"We're not selling gadgets, we're introducing a culture of prevention," said Alessandro Dotti, Group CEO of Zonair3D. "India deserves access to the same standard of air quality that protects athletes, patients, and children in Europe. Prevention is the highest form of care."

Experience the 'Breathe Room'

As part of its India launch, Zonair3D is unveiling the Z3D 'Breathe Room,' a transparent, walk-in experience zone available in select premium locations across Delhi NCR, with additional sites planned. Visitors can experience the transformation from polluted to purified air within seconds, supported by live AQI displays and on-site product demonstrations. Units are available for purchase with 48 - 72 hour delivery.

The initiative is part of Zonair3D's broader campaign, "Right to Breathe," which seeks to raise awareness and empower citizens to reclaim control over the air they breathe indoors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor