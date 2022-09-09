EV Green Drive 3.0 on World Electric Vehicle Day

Noida, 9th September 2022: World Electric Vehicle Day is a celebration of sustainable e-mobility and of EV ownership worldwide. India is ushering into a new era of future and clean mobility. A great opportunity with EVs in reducing the Carbon footprint, dependence on Crude oil imports, creating jobs and building a new Technology knowledge hub in India. A number of factors are combining to make India’s electric vehicle (EV) market ripe for growth in the near future. The future of this electric mobility is clean and sustainable and it is only a matter of time that India makes a bigger splash in the global green mobility market.

AARGO EV Smart is proud to announce the launch of the longest EV Drive 3.0 with maximum number of vehicles, covering 600+km from Expo-Mart, Greater Noida to Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, India. This Green drive is flagged off by Shri Jaswant Singh Saini, Honorable State Minister Industrial Development, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, India and Welcoming of the Green Drive Participants at Bhimtal will be done in valued presence of Shri Ram Singh Kaira, MLA, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, India. On completion of this, Green Drive 3.0 all the participants will be initiating the plantation of 1 plant each from each car driver at the final destination. Motto is to create more and more awareness in people about the electrified transportation infrastructure and a Brighter, Greener and Eco Friendly future.

According to Mr Sudhir Rajput, CEO, AARGO EV SMART PVT LTD, “Consumers also understand the fact that EVs are not only environment friendly but also economically more viable in the long run. The rate of adoption of EVs in India is environment-friendly and cost-effective personal mobility solutions. After Success of 1.o & 2.o E- drives, we have announced launch of longest EV Green Drive 3.0 with number of enthusiastic E- drivers from all over Delhi – NCR.”

He added, “More than 30+ Electric 4Wheelers including Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona were part of this E-Drive which drove through Greater Noida to promote Electric vehicle Ecosphere among people. Usage of electric vehicles will provide a shift from polluting fossil fuels and will help save the environment for our future generations.”

According to Mr Swadesh Kumar, director, Indian Exhibition Services, “These Evian’s are on a mission to save the environment and AARGO EV SMART, with their Principle Group Company AAR POWER SOLUTION-System Integrators of ABB are supporting the same by installing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Pan India.

About Aargo EV Smart

AARGO EV SMART powered by AAR POWER SOLUTION is the leading ABB Channel Partner in India & most reliable charger point Operator using the world’s best technology products. We mark our presence with more than 200+ Installation in 24 states Pan India. We have installed charger at retail outlets of Audi, Porsche, London Electrical Vehicle Company and IOCL across Pan India. Apart from this lot of installations are done at real estate projects, Hotels and private investors.

We have covered most remote locations of North-East like Dimapur, Nagaland, Dibang Valley, Rohing, Teju etc. We have developed the charging solutions on wheel for Audi Etron Users. Our future plan is to route electrification with AC/DC Fast chargers at Dehradun to Udaipur, Udaipur to Mumbai and Agra to Nagpur. Installation of 100+ chargers PAN India.

