EV MARKETZ: The nation's first dedicated EV marketplace platform is all set for its nationwide launch

The domestic markets are witnessing a huge surge in the demand for electric vehicles of all kinds, while the same has been lacking a capable virtual marketplace.

Titled EV MARKETZ, the venture is the first EV marketplace platform that is completely dedicated to the sales and associated services of electric vehicles.

EV MARKETZ is unarguably a highly promising venture, with a great potential to tap into the electric vehicles market. The rising demand for electric vehicles is further encouraged by the rising fuel prices and the concern and initiatives towards environmental conservation.

With the infrastructure and possibilities of owning an electric vehicle are gradually moving up at a faster pace, EV MARKETZ can empower this growth by serving as a one-stop platform for all the needs related to the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Being the first EV marketplace platform in the nation, EV MARKETZ provides the customers with everything above and beyond expectations.

The platform provides the customers with all major kinds of electric vehicles, including Bikes, Cars, and other types of commercial vehicles. They also offer an excellent variety of models and accessories to choose from that best fits the budget and requirements of the customer conveniently.

The platform deals with both new and used electric vehicles and has all the major leading electric vehicles in stock. TATA, Honda, Morrison Garages, Mercedes, Jaguar, Audi, etc., are some of the major brands that EV MARKETZ deals with.

Even before the launch of EV MARKETZ, the company managed to onboard 100+ Dealers across the country. The services of EV MARKETZ are available in almost all major cities of the country. Apart from being a marketplace for the new and used models of electric vehicles, the platform also assists with the financing of the same and the insurance-related requirements of the same.

EV MARKETZ makes sure of the solutions to all the issues associated with the purchase of an electric vehicle. Identifying the best suitable electric vehicle for the customers by clearing all their queries, doubts, and confusions to assist them in every step of the purchase completely is a noteworthy highlight of EV MARKETZ.

The company also ensures that the entire purchase process, even the financing, and insurance processes, are smooth and hassle-free for the customer. The customer can know and learn everything about different models of vehicles available from the comforts of their homes and experience the best-in-the-class service from the platform.

From the words of Anand Dharavath, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EV MARKETZ says, "EV MARKETZ is a highly promising and an ambitious venture which is, fortunately, going to play a good role in revolutionizing the electric vehicle market. We function to take the spark of electric vehicles in the Indian domestic market further and enhance our operations with the arrival of better and more advantageous electric vehicles in the market. We will also gradually be extending the services provided by us by becoming a one-stop platform that can assist you with all kinds of requirements associated with electric vehicles in the near future".

EV MARKETZ can also be accessed via their mobile application under the same name. The platform is fully expected to enhance its level of operations with this increase in the use of electric vehicles now, which is expected to touch the sky in the near future.

