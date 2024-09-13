Eveready Lighting Spotlight Series: Exploring Bright Ideas for the Future

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13: Eveready Lighting Spotlight, the epitome of innovative lighting solutions, takes a step ahead by launching its second Eveready Lighting Spotlight Series - a YouTube series highlighting various effects of lighting in spaces. From enhancing functionality to creating captivating atmospheres, lighting plays a pivotal role in shaping the spaces we inhabit. Exploring the same, the event held in Novotel Chamiers Road, Chennai delved into the world of lighting with engaging panel discussions and lively meetings.

Event Highlights

The Eveready Lighting Spotlight series in Chennai featured four engaging panel discussions covering various topics related to lighting and well-being to human-centric lighting. These discussions invited notable people from the design industry fostering a dialogue on emerging trends and solutions. The event was graced to new heights with the presence of Mohit Sharma (BU Head, Eveready Lighting) along with his team.

The first panel discussion emphasised, "How Residential Lighting Shapes Mood and Well-being in Modern Homes?", exploring the impact of lighting in residential designs. With the moderator as Ammaar Aziz Chowdry from ED + Architecture and panelists Baanumathi of Ba.li.ka, Dr Ponni M Concessao,

Founder & Partner of Oscar, Ponni & Rahul Architects, Inesh Sah of AWOL Design Studio, Madhu Mitha of WeBe Design Lab, and Prashanth C Raju from CRR Architects on the deck, the discussion was elevated to new levels of engagement. The panel delved into the essence of lighting in shaping mood and well-being in modern homes while adhering to the needs of the occupants.

The second panel discussion focused on "The Role of Adaptive Lighting in Enhancing Commercial Spaces" with emerging people from the industry. The discussion was brought together by Sejal Chauhan from sc.rypt Interiors, Abhinandan Jamad from Storey Inside Interiors, Jerry Meshach J from Dwellion Architects, Anuradha Desikan of ADVA Architects & Consultants, and Mridula S. Chowdry of ED + Architecture, sharing expert insights on adaptive lighting. The discussion highlighted the idea of adaptive lighting and how it enhances commercial spaces in the modern landscape.

The third panel discussion shed light on "Know What Does the Future Hold for Smart and Interactive Lighting". The panelists included Bharath Kumar of Bharath Design Solution, Raghveer Ramesh of Studio Context, Karran Kumar of AWOL Design Studio, Ifthikhar Ilyas of LiteLab, Ekta Agarwal of FOAID Designs, and Malarvizhi A of Architecture WIP, sharing their perspectives on smart lighting. The discussion offered a glimpse of the future where smart and interactive lighting would be a preferred choice for people, enhancing convenience and ease of use.

The final panel discussion was on "Human-Centric Lighting: Designing Workspaces for Optimal Productivity" moderated by Amardeep Dugar from Lighting Research & Design. The discussion invited various experts: M Uma Chakkaravarthy, HoD, Meenakshi School of Architecture, Meenakshi College of Engineering, KK Nagar, Chennai, Gokulamurali KN of Edifice Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Sundar Velan of dofx Architecture, Sunayana Subbiah of Dius Design Consultants Pvt Ltd, Pavitra Venkatesh of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, V.S.Vigneswar of Architecture plus Value, and Suraksha Acharya of Midori Architects to explain the importance of human-centric lighting. The panel delved into designing workspaces for productivity and how lighting plays an important role in the same.

About Eveready Spotlight Series

Eveready Lighting is thrilled to announce that Eveready SPOTLIGHT will also be available as a YouTube series to broaden the audience. In addition to interviews with industry experts and recordings of the panel discussions, this series will offer viewers a thorough grasp of the themes covered. A wider audience will be able to interact with the content, pose questions, and stay informed about the most recent developments and trends in the lighting sector.

About Eveready Lighting

Eveready Lighting is a prominent brand- a division of Eveready India, offering lighting solutions for various sectors. The collection of professional luminaires makes places brighter and more useful; they are ideal for industrial, commercial, and outdoor applications. The entire range is designed to be durable, cutting-edge, long-lasting, and energy-efficient. With a commitment to sustainability and safety, the company sets new standards in the industry. They are dedicated to bringing innovation in the sector to design better work environments with the best quality lighting.

Choose Eveready and make illumination an integral part of your organisation's success! For more information about Eveready Lighting and to explore their range of products, please visit Eveready Professional Lighting.

