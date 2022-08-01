Everything you need to know about Luxury Mattresses

Do you love the soft and luxurious feel of hotel beds that offer you the cosiest sleep? If so, it is time to bring home the best luxury mattresses. These are thicker, bouncier, and more comfortable than regular mattresses. They are often manufactured with special technologies and come with features like an extra pillow top and an additional Eurotop layer for more comfort and to relieve body aches and pains. However, all luxury mattresses are not the same. They differ primarily based on their build and purpose. Read on to learn about all the variants of these mattresses and their benefits.

Types of Luxury Mattresses

Sleep Deep Luxury Mattress

This is suitable for those who prefer to sleep on their stomach or sides. It has triple layers designed in a way such that you can easily sink in and get the deepest sleep. The product contains memory foam to offer brilliantly contoured support that is tailored to your body's structure. It can also help relieve body's pressure by evenly distributing it across the entire surface. Since memory foam has open cells, it does not trap heat and the mattress remains well-ventilated, breathable, and perfect for hot sleepers.

The product has the following features:

- A 90 mm high-density foam (40D)

- A 40 mm medium-density foam (32D)

- A 20 mm memory foam

Orthopaedic Luxury Mattress

If you suffer from pain in the knees, elbows, lower back, or neck, you can get a lot of relief by using this mattress. It is made with individually pocketed springs to offer centre support. This can provide optimum comfort and help in regulating your sleep cycle. The product also offers 30 per cent better weight distribution. This helps minimise any sleep disturbances induced by partners who share the bed. Moreover, the mattress allows increased airflow, and is, therefore, highly breathable.

The product comes with the following features:

- A 20 mm high-density foam (40D)

- A 20 mm soft PU (polyurethane) foam (32D)

- 110 mm high-density pockets (with 351 springs)

Firm & Fab Luxury MattressThese mattresses are specially made for those who sleep on their back. They contain high-density polyurethane foam to provide full lumbar support. So, if you sleep on your back and have conditions like spine pain, these mattresses promise you restful sleep through the night.

They have the following features:

- A 115 mm high-density foam (40D)

- A 35 mm soft PU Foam (32D)

Additional Benefits of Luxury Mattresses

- They are made of top-quality soft quilted fabric.

- They offer extra benefits of anti-pilling.

- The foam that goes into the product does not emit a foul odour.

- They have been made with anti-viral treatment.

- They come with an in-built mattress protector that protects the product from water spillages and resists stains. This helps you maintain the product easily.

- The knitted top fabric is breathable and provides a combination of softness and adequate ventilation.

- The top fabric can also be customised with different options of colours.

- The product comes in various sizes, like single, diwan, king, queen, and custom sizes. If you sleep alone, the single or diwan size is ideal. If you sleep with your spouse, go for the queen size. If you share the bed with your spouse and your kid/pet, the king size is preferable. Else you can opt for a custom size and specify your desired dimensions.

If you buy luxury mattresses online, you can enjoy zero-cost EMIs, free shipping, free trial for 30 nights and a warranty for 12 years! So, wait no more and bring home the best luxury mattresses for ultimate sleep comfort. All you need to do is visit the SPACES website, pick the luxury mattress size you need and enjoy getting it delivered right to your doorstep!

