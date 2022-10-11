Excel Realty N Infra Announces excellent results for Q2 and H1 ended Sept 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: BSE and NSE listed, Mumbai-based Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, engaged in Realty and Information Technology sector, has announced excellent results for 6 months ended September 2022 with Standalone Revenues for 6 months ended September 2022 rising to Rs. 785.90 lacs (H1FY23) as against Rs. 42.44 lac (H1FY22) for 6 months ended Sept 2021.

Standalone Net profits for 6 months ended September 2022 zoomed to Rs.170.37 lac as against a loss of Rs. 141.49 lac in the previous year 6 months ended Sept 2021. Consolidated Revenues for 6 months ended September 2022 zoomed to Rs. 537.71 lac as against Rs.46.15 lac in the corresponding period 6 months ended Sept 2021.

Earlier, the company had announced the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 (one new equity share for every two existing equity shares held) and a stock split from Rs.10 to Rs. 1.

