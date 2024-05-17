Excelia Business School enhances International BBA with first year options in Australia, USA, and Singapore

High-quality academic international experience right from Year 1 of the BBA programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: From September 2024, students joining Excelia Business School's BBA International programme will have the option of starting their studies with a 1-year academic experience in Australia, the USA or Singapore. Known as the Freshman International Path, this optional first year abroad is the result of a partnership between Excelia Business School and three leading establishments: University of the Sunshine Coast (Australia), San Diego State University (USA) and James Cook University (Singapore).

This first year will provide a high-quality educational experience, as all three universities boast AACSB accreditation and offer the opportunity to obtain a Certificate in Business/Management from the chosen university. Furthermore, the partnership agreements concluded by Excelia Business School enable those going abroad to study at a very advantageous cost, some 2 to 3 times lower than the tuition fees usually charged in these three highly sought-after institutions.

The possibility of international experience for virtually the entire BBA programme

Choosing the Freshman International Path in Year 1 is an added bonus for students who are looking to accumulate different experiences in different countries/continents as part of their academic studies.

As a highly international programme, Excelia Business School's BBA already offers a wide range of opportunities for students, thanks to:

– A choice of 100 academic partners across 35 different countries for academic expatriation, 18 of which provide the opportunity to validate a double qualification

– 12 – 15 months of international internship experience

– The opportunity to pursue an outstanding double degree through the BBA Early Immersion Track, with 50% of the programme taking place in Germany via an agreement with the Franco-German University network

This optional year of international experience offered right from Year 1 is a unique and innovative feature in the context of 4-year Bachelor programmes. Offering an excellent opportunity for students, it is aimed at those who are interested in pursuing international academic studies and gaining experience in different countries across different continents. This path provides significant added value for students with an international outlook who want to continue to enjoy academic excellence à la française said, Tamym Abdessemed, Dean of Excelia Business School, Assistant CEO of Excelia.

Overview of the BBA International at Excelia Business School

Entry requirements: High School qualification or international equivalent

Admissions: Online application + remote interview

Duration: 4 years

Recognition: French Grade de Licence, AACSB and EQUIS accreditations

Qualification: State-accredited Bachelor, equivalent to 4 years of post-High School education

International academic partners: 100 academic partners across 35 different countries

International experience: up to 3 years (academic semesters, internships, projects)

Language: Choice of English Track or French Track

Start date: September 2024

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 graduates. The Excelia group and its schools hold a number of important quality labels and accreditations: EESPIG, EQUIS, AACSB, AMBA and EFMD accreditations, as well as UNWTO.Tedqual certification in the field of tourism.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor