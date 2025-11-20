Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2: Check GMP and Subscription on Second Day of Bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies was subscribed to 6.54 times on the second day of the bidding on Thursday, November 20. Shares of the tech company in the grey market premium (GMP) are also trading over the IPO cut-off price, signalling good returns to investors on listing.

The Excelsoft Technologies IPO opens on Wednesday, November 19 and will close on Friday, November 21, 2025. Till now, the Rs 500 crore IPO has received a spectacular response from investors. The qualified institutional buyers have taken 0.08 times, non-institutional investors took 17.09 subscriptions, while retail individual investors subscribed 5.72 times. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs. 180 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs. 320 crore.

The IPO launched with a share price between Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share with a lot size of 125 shares. The minimum amount for of lot is Rs 14,250. The allotment date of Excelsoft IPO is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2025, while the tentative listing date is on November 26 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP

The shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading at Rs 14.50 on Thursday, November 20, at 4.34 pm, according to Investorgain.com data. With the IPO price band of Rs 120 per share, the expected listing price of Excelsoft Technologies is estimated to be Rs 134.50 per share, which is 12.08% over the IPO price.

Should You Subscribe to Excelsoft Technologies IPO Or Not?

According to Canara Bank Securities, the IPO is only for long-term, high-risk investors looking for exposure to scalable edtech platforms. Experts said that Excelsoft Technologies has shifted its business and services to a SaaS-led technology, which is a major positive point for investors. The company also benefits from strong cash flows and long-term structural tailwinds in EdTech. However, its financials currently do not reflect typical SaaS scalability.

Excelsof Technologies About

Excelsoft Technologies has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry and its products and services. The company give services on tech solutions, learning assessment sectors, primarily through long-term agreements with enterprise clients globally.

The company's expertise is designing engineering products, developing and implementing systems, digital learning & information management systems with robust product capabilities.