Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 3: Issue Booked 26.05 Times on Last Day; Check GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies was subscribed by 26.05 times on the third and the last day of bidding on Friday, November 21. The company, specialising in learning and assessment solutions, has earlier raised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 500 crore IPO opened for subscription on November 19, 2025 and closed on November 21, 2025. The tentative date of allotment is set on November 24, 2025, and the tentative date of listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on November 26, 2025. Excelsoft Technologies IPO set an issue price of Rs 114-Rs 120 per share with a lot size of 125 shares by investing a minimum amount of Rs 14,250.

Also Read | Avataar-backed Capillary Technologies Lists Publicly, Marking Second IPO from Portfolio.

The issue offering comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 320 crore. The tech company plans to allocate Rs 61.27 crore for land purchase and construction of a new building at its Mysuru property. The company will use Rs 39.51 crore for upgrading external electrical systems at its existing Mysuru facility and Rs 54.43 crore for IT infrastructure enhancement.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP

The share price of Excelsoft Technologies in the grey market premium (GMP) is trading at Rs 9, went down to Rs 6 from IPO launch day which was Rs 15.50, according to Investorgain.com. As per GMP, the price of Excelsoft Technologies shares estimated to be listed at Rs 129 which is 7.50% over the IOP price band of Rs 120.