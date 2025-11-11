Excitement Peaks as GFLOOR EXPO 2025 Opens This Week at HITEX, Hyderabad!

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11: The wait is almost over for the Global Flooring Solutions Expo (GFLOOR EXPO 2025) the much-anticipated inaugural edition opening from 14th to 16th November 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

The event will be inaugurated by Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Government of Telangana, in the presence of leading representatives from the flooring, construction, architecture, and design sectors.

As India's first and only dedicated exhibition for flooring solutions, GFLOOR EXPO 2025 will showcase the complete spectrum of the flooring industry spanning industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional applications. Over 60 exhibitors from across the country will display the latest products, materials, systems, and technologies transforming modern flooring practices.

"GFLOOR EXPO 2025 is not just an exhibitionit's a powerful platform where business meets opportunity," said Mr. Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX. "We're seeing strong enthusiasm from industry professionals eager to explore complete flooring solutions under one roof."

The GFLOOR Summit 2025, scheduled for 15th November, will be the central feature of the event, bringing together architects, builders, contractors, and project heads to discuss practical challenges, materials performance, and trends driving real-world applications in flooring.

"The Summit will provide meaningful takeaways for every project stakeholder, encouraging dialogue and learning across the construction community," shared Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Group Head - Own Shows, HITEX.

The event proudly features MYK Laticrete India Pvt. Ltd. as Title Sponsor, Om Marmo World as Co-Sponsor, and Value Pack India Pvt. Ltd. (V-BOND) as Lanyard Partner, further reinforcing GFLOOR's position as a credible and collaborative industry platform.

With over 5,000 trade visitors expected, including builders, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and procurement professionals, GFLOOR EXPO 2025 promises to be a must-attend destination for the flooring and construction fraternity.

For more details, visit www.gfloorexpo.in

