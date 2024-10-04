Exclusivity for the racetrack and the road: The all-new BMW M4 CS launched in India

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 4: The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance-oriented customers. The all-new BMW M4 CS continues the tradition of M special-edition models offering a distinctly sporty character along with motor racing DNA. This particularly sporty model combines superlative performance with unlimited suitability for everyday use. The all-new BMW M4 CS invites you to experience the M feeling in all its glory. The race-track ready BMW M4 CS with M xDrive is utterly unique - and here to conquer."

The all-new BMW M4 CS is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,89,00,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The all-new BMW M4 CS is available in metallic paintworks - Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey. BMW Individual metallic paint finishes available as standard - Frozen Isle of Man Green and Riviera Blue. Full leather Merino Anthracite upholstery is available as standard.

The all-new BMW M4 CS.

Into the broad space between race track experience and soul-stirring road performance comes another BMW M GmbH special edition. The all-new BMW M4 CS takes the blend of attributes typically found in high-performance cars and turns the emotional engagement dial up a few notches. Engine output increased to 405 kW/550 hp, model-specific chassis tuning and minimised weight - helped by numerous components made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) - bring an extra edge to the BMW M4 Coupe vehicle concept of four seats, everyday practicality, advanced equipment and exclusive design features. All in all, lightweight design measures bring the car's weight down by around 20 kilograms compared to the BMW M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive. The all-new BMW M4 CS instantly announces its sharper character with a series of individual design features. The new BMW Individual special paint finishes Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green Metallic are available exclusively for the latest special-edition model from BMW M GmbH. The pure-bred performance talents of the BMW M4 CS are the product of M-typical racing genes, which offer constant reminders of their presence in everyday driving on the road and enjoy full expression out on the track. In testing at the Nurburgring's Nordschleife circuit - the ultimate barometer for all BMW M cars when it comes to the signature M recipe of dynamic potency, agility and handling precision - the all-new BMW M4 CS recorded an official and notarised time of 7 min. 21.989 sec. for the full 20.832-kilometre (12.943-mile) lap.

The exclusive design features of the all-new BMW M4 CS promise a thrilling driving experience. With numerous components made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), the exterior emphasizes the car's motor racing pedigree. The vehicle's front-end sports a weight-saving, frameless BMW kidney grille with a stripped-back feel reminiscent of racing machines. Designed especially for this model, its identifying features include red contour lines and the "M4 CS" badging on the upper of the two horizontal grille bars. The redesigned LED headlights with their characteristic yellow daytime running light icons are reminiscent of GT race cars. Along with the distinctive BMW kidney grille, they define the front of the BMW M4 CS. At the rear, a Gurney!-style spoiler, a CFRP diffuser and a titanium exhaust system with four tailpipes leave a lasting impression. Extremely precise CSL Style Laser Tail Lights are part of the standard equipment and underline the car's exceptional appearance. Both the model badge at the front and its counterpart on the boot lid have black surfaces with a red border. The lightweight wheels (19-inch at the front axle and 20-inch at the rear) are fitted as standard to maximize the performance experience on the race track. The special-edition model is equipped as standard with M Compound brakes with calipers painted in Red. M Carbon ceramic brakes are available optionally. An M front end strut brace - also engineered for lightness - can be specified as an option for the BMW M4 CS to increase torsional rigidity and improve handling through dynamically taken corners. The cast aluminium elements connecting the spring strut towers to the front end feature a weight-optimised geometry that has been precisely matched - with the help of numerical models - to the forces applied in various driving situations.

The motor racing allure of the all-new BMW M4 CS continues in the interior. The entire centre console is made of CFRP which lowers weight and looks very attractive, with an appealing carbon fibre structure and red CS lettering. The standard M Alcantara steering wheel in three-spoke design with a flat-bottomed rim offers a perfect combination of secure grip for dynamic driving manoeuvres and impressive comfort on longer journeys. Its red center marker and CFRP shift paddles add an authentic racing flavor to the cockpit. The BMW Curved Display features M-specific readouts and is angled towards the driver, helping them to focus on the road ahead. The standard M Carbon bucket seats in a model-specific design also fuse racing-car feel and long-distance comfort to exceptional effect. Fully electric and heated, they feature integral head restraints and an illuminated model badge. The M Carbon bucket seats are upholstered in Merino leather and come in an exclusive design with a Black/Red colour scheme and distinctive contrast stitching. This bi-colour finish is carried over into the rear compartment of the high-performance sports car. Both the door panels in the front and the rear side paneling are trimmed entirely in Black leather. Red "CS" lettering on the centre console, M seat belts with contrast stitching in the BMW M GmbH colours, an Anthracite-coloured headliner, interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre finish and door sill plates with the inscription "M4 CS" all add to the exclusive ambience inside the car.

The all-new BMW M4 CS is powered by a particularly muscular version of the high revving six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The 3.0-litre unit has had track performance as its raison d'etre from day one of its development. It also provides the basis for the engine in the BMW M4 GT3, which won the DTM touring car title in 2022 at the first time of asking and followed that up in 2023 with overall victories at the 24-hour races in Spa-Francorchamps and Dubai. It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive. The engine generates maximum output of 550 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed of the special edition - which comes as standard with the M Driver's Package - is electronically limited to 302 km/h (188 mph).

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode - comfort oriented, sports focused, or track optimized. The M-specific Setup button on the centre console enables direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system

and M xDrive. The M xDrive system's rear-wheel bias and the way it teams up with the

Active M Differential at the rear axle - whose operation is also fully variable - add to the signature M feeling when accelerating or powering through corners. Drivers can also switch off the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system altogether and engage pure rearwheel drive via 2WD mode. Also fitted as standard in the new BMW M4 CS is the M Drive Professional system. This includes track-optimised functions such as the M Drift Analyser, which evaluates and records purposefully executed cornering slides, and the M Laptimer, which provides detailed data on laps of the track and allows sporty-minded drivers to share their exploits with the community. It additionally comes with M Traction Control, whose ten stages also play their part in helping drivers enjoy the pleasure of driving the car enthusiastically on the track.

BMW Operating System 8.5 in the all-new BMW M4 CS offers a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for functions, improved information on charging points for electric vehicles and optimized access to many specific online services. The display and control system expanded to include the BMW Head-Up Display in conjunction with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and "QuickSelect" access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - Telephony with wireless charging, Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Harman Kardon surround sound system provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

For utmost safety, the new BMW M4 CS comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

The all-new BMW M4 CS delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics. Adaptive M suspension as standard offers a great spread between riding comfort and sportiness.

