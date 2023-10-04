"Exempt QCO against Advance Authorizations", Chairman, SRTEPC

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: The Government has imposed Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for various products that includes Manmade Fibre Textiles products such as Fibres and Yarns.

"Imports against Advance Authorizations need to be exempted from the requirements of QCOs", said Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman of The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC).

The Chairman, SRTEPC pointed out that QCOs for textiles have exempted imports for re-export purpose from the compliance of its requirements. "On similar lines, Raw Materials imported against Advance Authorizations are also used for the manufacture of finished products that are subsequently exported," said Dodhia.

The Chairman, SRTEPC stated that there are adequate in-built provisions and mechanisms under the Foreign Trade Policy to ensure that finished goods manufactured out of raw materials imported against Advance Authorizations are exported within the prescribed time frame.

Further, materials imported against Advance Authorizations are subject to Actual User Condition and are not transferable even after completion of the stipulated Export Obligation", pointed out Dodhia.

"However, QCOs are welcome as it will ensure availability of good quality raw materials in our country and will prevent import of sub-standard goods", said the Chairman, SRTEPC.

www.srtepc.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor