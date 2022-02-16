eXp India hosts a Power Packed Session for Real Estate Agents to create a generation of World Class Trained Competitive Professionals in India

A unique cloud-based real estate platform, eXp India, organised a virtual event to upskill and train real estate agents so that they can become market-ready professionals of the future.

According to the company, real estate agents are the first link between the brands and the customers; therefore, helping them learn the art of sales and effective communication skills can help them to gain a competitive advantage and become market-ready.

The virtual event was graced by the presence of Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, Michael Valdes - President, eXp Global, Meghan Kelly - VP, Global Operations and Ilaria Profumi - Regional Director, EMEIA.

Being an agent-centric company, eXp India is committed to helping real estate agents achieve personal growth so that they can be more productive in what they do. The organization focuses on providing soft skills training to its agents so that they can capitalize on the massive growth potential of India's real estate industry.

Therefore, to help its agents get to the next level, eXp roped in the renowned motivational speaker Dr Bhupendra Singh Rathore, who left the participants enthused with his influential ideas on life and happiness. As part of the interactive session, Dr Rathore explained how the agents can become the face of the company and help themselves as well as eXp reach higher levels of success.

"The Indian real estate sector today has become the strongest pillar that is strengthening the foundation of India's economic growth. It is one of the largest employment generators, and here it becomes imperative to provide assistance, training and upskilling to the real estate agents who act as a bridge between real estate brands and the customers. We believe such initiatives are important and will greatly help our agents to become competitive and better in the market," said Shashank Vashishta, Executive Director, eXp India.

During the event, Dr Bhupendra Singh Rathore, a renowned motivational speaker, said, "I am grateful for the opportunity provided to me by eXp. A booming industry like real estate offers ample growth opportunities. However, only a handful of people know how to take advantage of the existing opportunities." The ace motivational speaker added, "Through this motivational event for head trainers, my sole intention is to enthuse long-term real estate agents as well as aspiring real estate investors and provide them with the best mantra for a successful career in the real estate industry. "

eXp India and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 75,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Germany, Dominican Republic and Panama. As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth.

eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

