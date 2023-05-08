Expand My Business announces CODE, India's largest digital event

New Delhi [India], May 8 (/NewsVoir): Expand My Business has announced its upcoming event, CODE New Delhi 2023. CODE is set to be India's Largest Digital Convention and will be hosted on 10 and 11 June 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The launch event will feature the biggest digital services exhibition and several conferences.

A lineup of top CXOs and founders will deliver keynote speeches, host panel discussions and rapid-fire sessions. Startups are registering to benefit from networking and partnership opportunities.

"We are hosting CODE to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and other industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in entrepreneurship. We have invited some of the most successful business owners and investors to share their insights and experiences with the community. With over 250 exhibitors, 50 keynote speakers, and more than 10000 attendees, CODE promises to be the ultimate learning and networking opportunity," says Nishant Behl, Founder and CEO of Expand My Business.

Many SaaS, Cloud, IT and Marketing agencies have registered for exhibition at the upcoming event, highlighting the industry's enthusiasm for showcasing their latest products and services. Furthermore, EMB is taking several steps to empower women entrepreneurs, aggressively focusing on developing programs, resources, and partnerships that foster a thriving ecosystem for women-led businesses.

Attendees can explore new solutions to help them grow their businesses, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue. CODE New Delhi 2023 will provide an excellent opportunity for businesses to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit code.exmyb.com.

Expand My Business is Asia's largest digital solutions platform dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. EMB strives to empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed in the global marketplace through its services and initiatives. Through CODE, the goal is to foster a culture of innovation and creativity, and to support the growth and development of businesses of all sizes and sectors.

