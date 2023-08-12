Expanding its Footprint, Ampath (American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences) Launches its 2nd Reference Lab in India

1st in Delhi, solidifying its position in North India – State-of-the-art Reference Laboratory offering a wide range of best-in-class diagnostic services with over 2500+ tests

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12: American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences Pvt Ltd (Ampath) has opened its first reference laboratory in Gurgaon as part of its expansion plans in North India. This marks the company’s second reference lab in India. The 7000 sq. ft. laboratory is equipped with the latest technology platforms capable of delivering quality reports with a quick Turn-Around-Time (TAT). The reference lab will become an independent ecosystem for Delhi and the neighbouring states in North India.

The newly launched spacious pathology centre serves a comprehensive menu of more than 2,500 tests performed under the supervision of highly experienced pathologists. The lab offers diagnostic tests in Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Flow cytometry, Clinical Pathology, Serology, Immunology, Microbiology, Cytology, Histopathology, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular diagnosis, NGS, & Cytogenetics, amongst others. These services help in the diagnosis and detection of various diseases affecting different organs and parts of the body, which can be extremely vital for the clinician to decide on the treatment protocol. Making quality diagnostics services available to people even in the most remote areas, Ampath is offering a collection centre model in the northern geography.

Dr Maneesh Bagai, Chief Operating Officer, Ampath, commented, “We are delighted and pleased to announce the launch of our newest lab in Gurgaon. Working in tandem with achieving our vision, we are proud to have expanded our presence in one of the leading markets and will now be able to serve the population in and around Gurgaon with our automated & best-in-class, advanced test profiles with high-quality standards. Ampath is at the forefront of providing evidence-based, focused healthcare services in South Asia. We strive to provide top-notch services, innovation and quality-driven results in all our endeavors.”

Dr Pankaj Karwa, Head of Lab Operations, Ampath, said, “We are elated about opening a new lab and expanding our presence in the North where we will be offering a wide spectrum of diagnostic tests. With high-tech equipment and a team of skilled professionals, we hope to service our customers continually and efficiently with quality and enhanced healthcare services.”

Ampath has a Central Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad, with 14 satellite labs in different locations. It is NABL accredited (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and has collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), one of the top-ranked hospitals in the United States, which allows the technical team at Ampath to work with the world’s leading clinicians to help them deliver on comprehensive lab services. It’s the only Indian lab with the privilege of collaborating with an acclaimed global medical organization. It has seamlessly managed to keep par with international standards in testing procedures and quality protocols that have been developed under the expert guidance of UPMC. Ampath striving closer to its mission of providing world-class services and accurate diagnosis has multiple projects underway to aid its expansion across various geographical territories of India.

