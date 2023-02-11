Experience a taste of the Orient at the newly launched IC at Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Dishes of IC – Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Homage to the old Imperial China, which served only Cantonese food but now serves popular cuisines of South East Asia in a contemporary style.

If you are a food connoisseur and especially like to enjoy South East Asia cuisine and delicacies – Hilton Mumbai International Airport’s IC awaits your presence. Exuding a décor reminiscent of the Imperial era, it adorns e-size paper fans on the walls alongside an aura that is bound to charm its patrons. The restaurant’s interiors flaunt an air of relaxed elegance, and its ambience ensures an immersive dining experience. All cultures have their unique characteristics of cuisine. Asian cuisine is known to be famous for its spices and mouth-watering food.

IC bring together a specially curated Pan-Asian menu that journeys through South East Asia with our team of talented chefs. Their Pan-Asian menu encompasses an eclectic variety of popular dishes from various countries that form this unique amalgamation of flavours that gives this region its distinctive character. From Japanese Yaki Tori to Kambing Masak Merah and a variety of homemade dim sums all form a part of the servings. A section will also have a tribute to the Indo-Chinese style close to the streets of India. Setting a diverse platter with distinguished flavours for the patrons, the place offers an A La Carte menu from 7 pm to 11.30 pm, empowering its guests with an unparalleled gastronomic experience over dinner.

Join them here at IC for a meal to experience the grand epicurean odyssey of signature flavours of the Pan-Asian cuisine story with their comforting Hilton Hospitality.

To reserve your table, call: +91-9987759672 | +91-7710000881

