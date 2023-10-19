Experience the cinematic crescendo of a psychological thriller that explores the enigmatic connection between love, romance, and a twisted soul

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 19: 'TALAB,' when the silver screen becomes a chilling canvas and the melody of a charismatic yet flawed man harmonizes with the haunting notes of his past, creating a symphony of love entangled with the darkness of a serial killer's psyche.

Story takes you on a journey where hidden desires collide with haunting pasts. This riveting psychological thriller explores the intricate web of love, darkness, and redemption. At the heart of the drama are the multifaceted characters portrayed by a star-studded cast featuring Aryamann Seth, Sara Khan, and Arushi Handa.

Thriller that blurs the lines between right and wrong. It takes you on a rollercoaster ride through a world where choices must be made, secrets unveiled, and a reckoning faced. As these captivating characters' paths intertwine, the story unveils the unforeseen consequences of their actions and the unexpected bonds formed in the shadows of their pasts.

This show promises an emotionally charged experience, keeping you on the edge of your seats, thanks to the exceptional performances of Sara Khan, Aryamann Seth, and Arushi Handa.

Sara Khan as Veronica:

Sara Khan's stellar performance as Veronica, a renowned Indian cuisine hotel owner, is a testament to her talent. Known for her aggressive and analytical nature, Veronica firmly believes in the adage that "time is money." Her character's journey is a rollercoaster ride as she navigates the complexities of romance in a professional setting. In a bittersweet farewell, she entrusts the resort to a loved one, marking her commitment to both the business and her respect for boundaries.

Aryamann Seth as Abhay:

Aryamann Seth brings to life the enigmatic character of Abhay, a charismatic man who conceals a chilling secret beneath his charming facade. On the surface, he appears perfect in every aspect, particularly his musical talent. However, he is a serial killer, haunted by a traumatic childhood experience involving his mother's infidelity. This event left him emotionally scarred and incapable of accepting love or trust, especially the phrase "TALAB." Abhay's internal struggle between his charm and his gruesome actions makes him a complex and intriguing character.

Arushi Handa as Sanvi:

Arushi Handa brilliantly embodies the character of Sanvi, a survivor marked by pain and struggle. As an orphan, Sanvi's life has forced her to become cunning and resourceful. Her determination to amass wealth and gain control over her tormenting step-brother showcases her resilient spirit. Sanvi's actions reflect the lengths she is willing to go to break free from his grasp.

